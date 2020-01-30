He recently picked up his 500th career win as a head basketball coach, all coming at his alma mater.

He's coached three state championship teams.

He's coached numerous outstanding players, including two of the most prolific scorers in the history of Oklahoma high school girls basketball.

And yet, to Howe Lady Lions coach Chris Brown, there's really nothing like winning another LeFlore County Basketball Tournament title.

Saturday night in Spiro, Brown did just that for the 11th time, and for the sixth straight season. The Lady Lions fended off a tenacious bunch of Lady Wolves from Heavener, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 47-38 win.

And the look on Brown's face afterward was a mixture of elation and relief.

Just another night at the LCT.

Especially with Brown and the Lady Lions well aware that those who weren't Howe fans in attendance, especially those that didn't have an allegiance to either side, were going to root for the underdog Lady Wolves.

Truth be told, Brown likes it that way. For him, the LCT serves as a proving ground for his teams to make a big run in the postseason.

"Lots of people rooting against you, tons of people, great atmosphere," Brown said. "You can't recreate that.

"You won't see that until you get to the state semifinals and finals, if we're lucky to be honest with you. ... Give (Heavener) credit, that's the kind of game we want to play in; big environment, lots of people, passionate on both sides. Win or lose, you want that adversity thrown at you."

Having the Lady Lions go on to play at "The Big House" in Oklahoma City seems to be a birthright these days. But Brown knows that wasn't always the case, especially in the days when his career win total was barely in double digits.

"As small a school as we were when I first started coaching in Class B, it was an idea just to get to the semifinals and see teams that can beat you, and we've kind of been lucky enough to get there a few times now," Brown said.

For those wondering if Howe can continue its run of LCT titles, it's very possible. The Lady Lions will lose one senior starter, Zoe Nation.

But Brown cautioned it won't be easy. There will be some other schools in LeFlore County more than capable of knocking off Howe in next year's LCT and beyond.

"I kind of thought about this Thursday when we played Pocola (in the LCT semifinals), all five of their starters will be back," Brown said. "Four of ours will be back and Heavener plays a ton of younger kids. And then I know Leflore has several kids back.

"Girls basketball in LeFlore County picked up a notch this year and I think it will be really good again next year."

Then there's the coaches. It seemed as if we were in a time warp back to 2007 or 2008 with this year's LCT.

In the semifinals against Pocola, Brown matched wits with Mark McKenzie, back in his first season in another stint as Pocola's coach.

Those two faced off in the 2007 and 2008 LCT title games, each winning once. Later in 2008, both Brown and McKenzie led their respective teams to state championships.

Then in Saturday's title game, Brown's counterpart at Heavener was Jim Roll, the longtime LeFlore County coach who had been at Poteau a decade ago.

"I love that (going up against the veteran coaches)," Brown said. "Coach McKenzie, I've always loved coaching against him; he brings the best out of us.

"The same thing with coach Roll; when he was at Poteau, he challenged Poteau to play us. ... We had a great rivalry with them; they beat us, we beat them and tons of people came to the game. He's always been willing to play good teams. ... I just think that's a great thing."

So coming out of yet another LCT, Howe — which is currently ranked No. 4 in 2A — has a good chance of making it back to the state tournament this year. Even playing again on Championship Saturday in "The Big House." Even repeating as state champs.

But around this time next year, Brown and his band of Lady Lions know they will be prepared for a fight once more, taking all comers from all corners of LeFlore County. And feeling the atmosphere, adversity and the passion of the fans, especially the ones pulling for you to finally not win a first-place trophy for once.

It will be just another year at the LCT, regardless of prior accomplishments.