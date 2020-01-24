Braeden Hindley didn't start running cross country for Northside until his junior year.

He was wanting another outlet, having giving up on playing football due to injuries.

Hindley ended up having success in cross country, and on Thursday, he achieved a milestone.

By officially signing to run at the University of Central Arkansas, Hindley became the first boys cross country runner in coach Jeff Lewis' 15-year tenure at Northside to sign with a Division I school.

"We weighed out all the options and UCA felt like the best fit to me; when we went on our visit, it just felt like home," Hindley said.

"Everybody knew each other there, it was just a great environment overall. The school's nice, they have good academic programs which is the number one thing for me."

Hindley, who chose UCA over UAFS, added that Lewis was able to put in a good word with UCA's coaching staff about Hindley's running ability.

"Him and (UCA) coach (Richard) Martin have a pretty good bond and I'm grateful for that, because I haven't really met (UCA's) athletic standards but as (Lewis) was saying, I am a pretty new runner and I have a lot of room to progress, so I think that's what the coach saw and that's what (Lewis) sees, too, in me," Hindley said.

He was also sold on UCA once visiting the school.

"We went to dinner with (the coaches) on my official visit and I really liked them. ... They sounded like they knew what they were talking about," Hindley said.

As a senior for the Grizzlies, Hindley placed second at both the UAFS/Fort Smith Invitational and the University of the Ozarks Invitational in Clarksville, as well as third at the Mansfield Invitational. He also finished fourth at the 6A-Central conference meet held at Ben Geren Park, and was 37th at the 6A state meet in Hot Springs.

But Hindley said his favorite meet as a senior was at the Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville, even though he finished in 49th place.

"I liked placing higher at conference versus the Chile Pepper where I was in just under the top 50, but to me it was more of a time kind of deal rather than place," Hindley said. "If I can beat myself, then I'm liking that; I have more of a competition with myself than anything at the moment.

"I felt like I had a really progressive year; I cut down on my 5K time in cross country by over a minute from my junior year, which is ecstatic. I did that at the Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville. ... I really couldn't have asked for a better cross country season; I pretty much met all of my goals that I wanted to do."

Hindley, who has a 4.3 grade-point average and is currently ranked fifth in Northside's graduating class, plans to study pre-med at UCA in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Growing up, Hindley's first love was football and he didn't pick up running until he was in fifth grade.

"One of my friends asked me to do a mud run at Eastside Church and I went and ran and got second place as a fifth-grader out of everybody. ... I knew I had somewhat of distance running in me, but I never really considered it until I got to high school and broke a lot of bones and decided football was not my sport," Hindley said.

"It was sad leaving (football) because I played football for 10 years but (running cross country) was definitely the best decision I made so far."

And now, Hindley is eager to prove he can compete at a higher level. He's also anxious to run with his new UCA teammates.

"I really haven't talked to (UCA's coaches) about our game plan, but I'm sure they'll have me increase mileage a little bit to get my base up, and then work on my speed to just get faster," Hindley said. "It's going to be great working with those guys, too, they're all faster than me so I can go chase them."