UAFS men's basketball coaches are taking part in this year's "Suits and Sneakers Week" presented by NABC's Coaches vs Cancer. "Suits and Sneakers Week" is the biggest platform that Coaches vs Cancer has each year.

To raise cancer awareness, UAFS coaches are doing their part in sharing the message of the lifesaving work of Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society. Coaches will wear sneakers and suits during the upcoming conference homestand against Cameron and Midwestern State.

"This is a very important week for all of us in college basketball that goes beyond the game," Jim Boone, men's basketball head coach said. "It's our opportunity to bring attention to raising monies and creating awareness in searching for a cure for cancer"

"It's our opportunity to recognize all the people who have been effected by this awful disease and their collective courage to fight through it," Boone said. "I lost my mother to cancer, it has affected us all. I take great pride in playing a small but significant role in this fight."

The Lions will host Cameron on tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Midwestern State on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Stubblefield Center. UAFS is currently 7-10 overall on the season and 3-8 in conference play, coming off a comfortable victory against UT Tyler (66-49).

Offensively, the Lions are currently led by Brian Halums who is currently scoring 25.9 points per game on .546 percent shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Matthew Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game on .362 percent shooting from beyond the arc while Chris Rollins is adding 8.1 points per game on .505 percent field goals percentage.

As a team the Lions are scoring 67.9 points per game while shooting .461 percent from the field, .337 percent from the three point line and .656 percent from the charity stripe. UAFS is averaging 12.4 assists per game, led by Charles Botchway (4.3 apg.) while Wilson is adding 2.4 assists per game.

On the defensive end, the Lions are currently allowing 69.7 points per game while their opponents shoot .434 percent from the field, .331 percent from beyond the arc and .714 percent from the free throw line.

As a team, the Lions are averaging 32.8 rebounds per game, led by Halums (8.8 rpg.) and Rollins (5.8 rpg.) while Botchway and Matt Morgan average 3.6 rebounds per game each. UAFS forces 12 turnovers per game and scores 12.6 points off those turnovers.

The Lions also average 5.5 steals per game, led by Halums (1.5 spg.)

Both games of this week's conference homestand are featuring the NABC Coaches vs. Cancer's "Suits and Sneakers" as the Lions look to extend their winning trend against Cameron and Midwestern State.

Live video broadcast and live stats will be available for both matches at UAFS Men's Basketball Schedule and on Fox Sports 103.5 FM and 101.1 FM.

Tickets for these games are on sale now and available at the UAFS Box Office located within the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center.