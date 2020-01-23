There will be a new boys champion at this week's LeFlore County Basketball Tournament.

That's because the Poteau Pirates defeated the two-time defending champion, Spiro, by a 50-40 score at Tuesday's LCT quarterfinal round in Heavener.

Poteau broke a 19-all halftime score to take a 31-29 lead through three quarters before outscoring the Bulldogs in the fourth, 19-11.

Kagan Stockton had 20 points and made four 3-pointers in the win for Poteau. Spiro was led by Derek Carter, who had 10 points.

Howe 103, Cameron 58

GIRLS — The LCT girls top seed, the Lady Lions scored 32 first-quarter points and 27 points the next quarter in building a 59-28 halftime lead. Howe added 26 points in the third quarter.

Three Lady Lions reached double figures, with Nadja Colorio leading the way with 18 points, all coming on six 3's. Shiloh Fletcher added 15 points and made three 3's, while Raelyn Delt added 14 points.

Hannah McCormack led the Lady Yellowjackets with 26 points, while Brooke McCormack added 13.

Howe 95, Wister 47

BOYS — Four Lions hit double figures in Tuesday's LCT quarterfinal win at Panama.

Brayden Oglesby led all scorers with 24 points, and he also made six 3's in the win. Rene Arpas added 13 points, while Eduardo Sanchez had 12, including two 3's. Kaleb Brown had 10 points and a pair of 3's as well for Howe.

Wister got 14 points from Matt Holzhammer.

Pocola 64, Whitesboro 27

GIRLS — The Lady Indians ran past a Class B highly ranked Whitesboro squad in Tuesday's LCT quarterfinals at Carl Albert State College in Poteau.

Pocola led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and also went up 33-13 at halftime.

Mika Scott had 22 points, 17 coming in the opening half, to lead the Lady Indians. She also made two 3's.

Brooklyn Kilpatrick added 15 points and made three 3's, while Emma Damato had 11 in the win for Pocola.

Heavener 51, Spiro 23

GIRLS — The Lady Wolves advanced to the LCT semifinals with their win in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Heavener trailed 10-6 after one quarter before posting a 17-5 second-quarter edge for a 23-15 halftime lead. The Lady Wolves then held Spiro to a single point in the third quarter in building a 33-16 advantage.

Shaelena Bacon had 21 points to lead the Lady Wolves, with teammate Milaya Riddley adding 14 points, 10 of those in the second quarter.

For Spiro, Jasmine Dees had 15 points and made three 3's.