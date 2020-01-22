Booneville took an early 16-point lead against Paris last Tuesday night but in the fourth quarter found themselves having to hold off a late Eagle rally. They did so by hitting 8 of 10 free throws in the last minute and evened their conference record at 3-3 with a 46-38 win.

But the shoe was on the other foot at Perryville on Thursday as it was the Bearcats having to rally from 17 points down midway in the third quarter. Austin Hill’s line-drive three at the end of the third quarter cut it to 10 and Booneville eventually got it down to four, but it was the Mustangs hitting the free throws this time and they held on 72-66.

After a forgettable game at Paris, the LadyCats turned in a very good performance at Perryville and led for large parts of the game, including midway into the fourth quarter. Brooke Turner’s five three-pointers were a big part of it. But in the end, missed free throws proved to haunt the LadyCats and Perryville won 56-51.

Booneville hosts Jessieville for a four-game night tomorrow (Thursday).

Bearcats 46 Paris 38

Booneville quickly opened a 9-3 lead as Mason Goers dropped a three-pointer after Zac Costa got a steal and layup. Andrew Mattson and Jacob Herrera also had baskets and Mattson drilled a three after Paris broke the 9-0 run. A Herrera layup made it 14-7 after one and then Booneville warmed up behind the arc. Goers dropped a bonus shot and Blake Jones hit two in a row to make it 23-7. But the Eagles responded with a 10-3 run covering the rest of the first half to narrow the lead to 26-17.

Two Austin Hill free throws were all Booneville got in the third quarter but Paris wasn’t doing much better, only scoring four until Travar Ambler beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three to make it 28-24. Costa and Hill responded to start the fourth quarter but later a second Ambler three-pointer got PHS back within four. Costa then scored again and Goers then hit a floater for 38-33 with less than two minutes left. It was then left for Booneville to hold on from the line and that they did, hitting 8 of 10, including six straight by Mattson.

Goers finished with 13 points, and Mattson scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds while also dealing out four assists. In all Booneville was 13 for 21 from the line, which helped them overcome a huge Paris advantage in rebounding (36-22).

Paris 40 LadyCats 21

It was a nightmare start for the LadyCats; Jacee Hart scored the first two baskets of the game and Harlie Watts later got two of her own and the Paris defense had Booneville in lockdown. The Lady Eagles led 10-0 after one and Watts and Jadyn Hart each hit a three on the way to an 18-0 lead. Brooke Turner finally got the LadyCats on the board with a three-pointer and Baylee Moses followed with a layup but they only got a Lindsay Wallace basket therafter in the period. Paris added nine points and led 27-7 at the break.

Moses canceled out a Paris free throw to start the third quarter but Watts got a layup which was followed by a Jadyn Hart three for 33-9. Moses and Shelby Posey got baskets and Joleigh Tate dropped a pair from the line but Paris countered each time and the Lady Eagles led 37-15 after three. Watts’ final three of the night closed the scoring for Paris as they spent most of the fourth quarter with Jadyn Hart handling the ball. Tate, Posey and Heaven Sanchez had Booneville baskets in the fourth quarter. Moses led the LadyCats with six points.

Perryville 56

LadyCats 51

Shelby Posey’s layup narrowed an early Lady Mustang lead to two (9-7) after one period, and then Booneville opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run. Hayley Roberts got things started with a layup which was followed by four free throws, two by Posey and one each from Joleigh Tate and Baylee Moses. After Allee Southerland hit a three for the Lady Mustangs, Brooke Turner fired one in from the corner. Moses then hit again from the line and Tate collected the second-shot miss and scored for a 19-12 Booneville lead. But the Lady Mustangs responded with a 14-0 run to end the half; Kyra Hargrove, who would finish with 28 points, had 10 of them in that stretch and Perryville led 26-19 at halftime.

The hosts were ahead 30-21 early in the third period when Booneville went on a tear from three-point land. The LadyCats fired in five in a row with Turner dropping in three of them. Posey and Moses hit the other two; the last one was by Turner and gave Booneville a 36-35 lead. Moses then faked a three, drove in and hit from 10 and after a Tate layup to end the period, BHS led 41-35. Tate extended the BHS lead to eight with another basket but a Hargrove three followed one by Becka Reynolds and it was 43-42.

Turner fired in her fifth three in as many attempts to bring the lead back out to four but three Hargrove free throws cut it to one. Roberts got one from the line and after two more free throws, Lindsay Wallace put BHS back on top with a layup. After Perryville tied it, Moses was fouled and hit one, but Hargrove completed the Mustang comeback with a layup. They then hit a free throw and Posey was fouled going after a loose ball, but only hit the first one. Hargrove got two more from the line and Booneville then had two chances to tie the score with a three. But both resulted in turnovers and the Lady Mustangs just held on.

Turner set her career high with 15 points, as Tate scored 11 and pulled down 15 rebounds. Moses added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. But in the end, free throw accuracy was key as Perryville was 18 for 24 (75 percent) compared to 10-for-22 (45 percent) for Booneville.

Perryville 72 Bearcats 66

Blake Jones and Jacob Herrera each hit a three in the first quarter but Perryville’s Cole Melton hit back-to-back threes to expand an early 8-6 lead to an 8-point cushion. It was 16-8 after one; Herrera dropped another bonus ball to start the second quarter but a three-point play by Jacob Jones put PHS up 23-12. Melton hit another three to push the Mustang lead to 13 and he would also can a bonus shot at the halftime buzzer for a 34-16 Perryville advantage.

Reid Standridge scored inside to start the third quarter but threes by Andrew Mattson and Herrera started the Cats’ long road back. It was still 46-29 midway through the third quarter but Zac Costa’s layup and two Mason Goers free throws were followed by a steal and layup from Austin Hill. After Jeb Melton’s putback of a missed free throw with 5 seconds left, Hill rushed the ball down the floor and fired a hurried line drive of a shot that found the mark at the horn to narrow the Mustang lead to 48-38.

Mason Goers, who was scoreless in the first half, hit a three-pointer to begin the fourth quarter; Perryville responded with a six-point run but Goers scored twice more, then hit a three to narrow what had become a 13-point PHS lead. Blake Jones then fed off that and hit a three of his own and after a Perryville free throw, Zac Costa converted a three-point play. Perryville again pushed it to 12, but Costa hit a free throw and Herrera hit a three and followed with a steal and layup to make it 67-61. Blake Jones later knocked down his third bonus ball for 69-64 and London Lee made it 70-66 later but two PHS free throws put it away.

Goers scored all 16 of his points in the second half to lead four Bearcats in double figures. Herrera added 15, with Blake Jones and Costa scoring 10 apiece. Booneville shot 54 percent for the game, including 11 for 17 (65 percent) from three-point range, but second-chance points cost the Cats as PHS collected 19 offensive rebounds, converting many of them into points.