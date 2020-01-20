CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

Feb. 8 — Ben Geren Golf Course Snowman Scramble, 2 person scramble. Lunch at 11 a.m., Noon shotgun start. $55.00 per person includes golf, cart, lunch and drinks. Call the Pro Shop to sign up (479 )646-5301.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RUNNING

FEB. 9 — The Fort Smith Marathon, 100 North B Street. Marathon, half marathon and relay events. Information at fortsmithmarathon.com

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED/MEETINGS

SOFTBALL

Feb. 25 — The Sallisaw Sports Complex Girls USSSA Fastpitch Softball League is now forming. Coaches meeting February 25th at Carl Albert State College—Sallisaw Campus 1601 South Opdyke (Stites Room). at 7 p.m. Age divisions 6-u, 8-under coach pitch, 10-u, 12-u, 14-under. Doubleheader games one night per week. For more information and to register your team, call Paul Marshall (918) 774-0664 or email sallisawusssa@gmail.com

