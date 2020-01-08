After leading by just three points through one quarter the Magazine Lady Rattlers opened an 18-point lead by halftime and ran away from the Arkoma Lady Mustangs in a consolation game at the Bill Frye Classic, winning 62-32.

That gave the Lady Rattlers (6-5) a split of their games against the two Oklahoma schools in the field at the annual tournament held in Mansfield. Vian won the opener handily, 63-36.

The Rattlers (1-8) would face the same two schools in the tournament, but dropped both games, 70-28 to Vian and 54-40 to Arkoma.

Lady Rattlers 62 Arkoma 32

After Hannah Green left the opening round loss with an ankle injury, head coach Randy Loyd started day hoping to use only six of the seven players in uniform for the second game.

Green, however, would have to play, but only sparingly.

Instead Tannea Thomas got the start and scored a season-high 11 points while grabbing five rebounds. On the first of six assists by Raymie Davis Thomas scored to break a 3-3 tie and she scored again to make it 7-3 just 1:37 into the game.

With Thomas on the floor that left only Carlee Parrish as a reserve. Parrish was in the game early in the second quarter and recorded an assist on a Kylie Robinson 3 that made it 19-13 and when Green hit both ends of a one-and-one it was 21-13.

Robinson scored again to push the lead to double digits for the first time with 4:55 left in the first half.

Arkoma got it back to 23-17 on a conventional three-point play by Robertson but the Lady Rattlers finished the half on a 13-1 run.

The run included three more assists from Davis and Kiara Vasquez scoring seven of her 14 first half points.

Out of the break Thomas scored the first four Magazine points, a basket and then a pair of free throws, with both resulting in a 20-point cushion.

Arkoma trimmed it to 16 before Vasquez, on her way to a 27-point day, scored 10 straight for the Lady Rattlers and the lead was 50-27 through three quarters.

Ellison scored seven third quarter points for the Lady Mustangs and would lead her team with nine in the game.

The lead reached 25 on a pair of free throws by Robinson, who scored 17 in the game, and Vasquez scored with 2:44 to play to start the continuous running clock.

Arkoma 54 Rattlers 40

The Mustangs jumped to an 8-0 lead behind a couple of 3s, one by Easton Smith, who would hit six of them in the game.

The Rattlers were down 10-2 after a basket by Caldwell with 2:34 left in the opening quarter but Magazine went on a 10-0 run of its own to take the lead.

Brady Watson scored twice in the run and Kaedon Trejo hit a long 3 in the run.

Watson would score 14 points, grab 10 rebounds and block six shots in the game.

After a tie at 12-12, Watson scored again to give Magazine the lead back and two free throws by Trejo made it 16-12.

The second of the free throws came after a Mustang time out and Arkoma would then run off eight straight and lead for good.

Smith hit two 3s for the lead and hit another for a 23-18 lead 1:02 before halftime.

A basket by Watson cut it to 23-20 but two free throws by Caldwell made it 25-20 at the half.

Magazine then turned the ball over 11 times in the third quarter, on their way to 28 for the day, but was still within six at 37-31 after a pair of Jacob Hall free throws and again at 39-33 after Watson was fouled on a shot.

Arkoma matched its largest lead of 11 with 6:54 to go then proceeded to score 10 more in a row and led 54-35 with 3:36 left before the Rattlers scored the last five points of the day.

Trejo was the second leading scorer for the Rattlers with eight. Williams was in double figures for the Mustangs with 11.

Vian 63 Lady Rattlers 36

The Lady Wolverines built a 10-point lead by the 6:08 mark of the second quarter but the Lady Rattlers would trim it to five at 19-14 on a pair of Kiara Vasquez free throws that came after a 3 by Robinson.

Robinson would lead the Lady Rattlers with 11 points. Vasquez would be held to just eight points on the day, with only one field goal.

By the end of the half the lead was back to 10 at 29-19 when Isabella Garrison scored 10 seconds before the buzzer.

Keesha Wright, Tayden Locust and Greenlee Wells scored 12 third quarter points as the Lady Wolverines stretched the lad to 45-30 despite 3s from Robinson and Jordyn Kribgaum.

Wright and Wells scored 12 more in the fourth quarter as Vian pulled away. Wells finished with 21, Wright 12, and Locust 10.

Vian 70 Rattlers 28

A 3 by Kaedon Trejo tied the game 2:01 into the first quarter and a basket by Jacob Hall did so again at 7-7 with 5:27 left in the quarter.

Trejo hit another 3 to make it 12-10 midway through the quarter and a basket by Brady Watson had it at 17-12 with 1:49 to go in the quarter.

The next Magazine points came on Trejo’s third 3, but by then it was out of hand, cutting a Wolverine lead to just 35-15 with 3:16 left in the half.

Trejo was also finished scoring and would co-lead the way with Watson, both scoring nine.

By halftime it was 40-18 and the lead exceeded the sportsmanship rule level at 60-26 through three quarters.

Haden Littleton accounted for the lone Rattler points in the final quarter.

There were 11 who scored in the game, but Emmitt Staley was the only Wolverine in double figures with 18.