Both Booneville basketball teams took third place at the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield last week, and they both did it with hot shooting against the host team.

The Bearcats hit their first seven shots to open a big lead and coasted to a 57-45 win over Mansfield, finishing with a 65% shooting night. The LadyCats got career highs from sophomore posts Joleigh Tate and Hayley Roberts during their 54-47 win over the Lady Tigers in which they shot 56%.

The Cats take on Future School of Fort Smith for Homecoming on Friday, when homecoming queen Brittnie Maness and her court will be honored.

LadyCats 38 Mulberry 28

The LadyCats erased an early 7-3 Mulberry lead as Joleigh Tate scored inside and Baylee Moses followed with two baskets and a free throw, pacing Booneville to a 10-8 lead after one. After the Lady Jackets tied it, they only got three points the rest of the period, while Moses scored three baskets and Heaven Sanchez one to put BHS on top 18-13 at the break.

A quick six-point run at the start of the third period put Booneville up 24-14, as Tate scored six points in the quarter. Her layup gave BHS an 11-point lead and the LadyCats led 29-19 after three. A Tate free throw, two more from Lindsay Wallace and a Brooke Turner putback made it 34-19. Mulberry made it interesting with a 9-0 run, but Moses hit two free throws and finished it off with a pass to Wallace for the final basket.

Moses finished with 15 points and Tate added nine while grabbing 12 rebounds. Heaven Sanchez only had two points but handed out three assists and got five steals while Hayley Roberts blocked four MHS shots.

Bearcats 54 Mulberry 49

After the Yellowjackets took an early lead Blake Jones and Austin Hill each hit a three and Jones added another basket for an 11-5 lead. That started a 12-2 run and Andrew Mattson took a charge to end the period as Booneville led 15-7. Mattson then added a three-point play and after Jacob Herrera made a three, Mattson put himself in harm’s way again. Booneville led 21-14 at that point but the ‘Jackets cut it to 23-19 at halftime.

A slow start by the Cats in the third period enabled Mulberry to take a 27-26 lead. Zac Costa made a free throw and Hill and Herrera added baskets for a four-point advantage. MHS would tie it at 31 but Hill dropped another three and Costa added a three-point play as the Bearcats led 39-35 after three. Herrera dropped a three to start the fourth quarter with Mattson hitting two free throws and a layup to make it 46-36. Missed free throws late in the game led to a touchy situation as John Wilmuth drew the Yellowjackets within three points late in the game, but Herrera finally got a pair of charity tosses to go to end the suspense.

Herrera scored 19 points and got nine rebounds, with Mattson adding 12 and Hill 10. Booneville shot 59% from the field and had to have it all to overcome 26 turnovers.

Waldron 41 LadyCats 32

Brooke Turner hit a three-pointer to begin the first quarter and Baylee Moses hit another to end it, with Waldron getting two baskets in between as BHS led 6-4 after one. Chelsea Stidman scored the next six Waldron points but those were countered by a Moses 6-footer and two Heaven Sanchez three-balls. Hayley Roberts added a layup for 16-10 and Joleigh Tate put in another but Hailey Stidman then scored five in a row to narrow the lead before another Roberts basket made it 20-17 for the LadyCats at the half.

Moses put in two free throws and nailed a three which was followed by a Lindsay Wallace free throw, and Booneville led 26-19. But then Waldron went on a 20-2 run covering the last part of the third quarter and the first part of the fourth. Sanchez had the only Booneville basket during that time and two Jessica Ozuna threes gave Waldron a 9-point lead. The Lady Bulldogs then hit their free throws to ice the win. Sanchez and Moses each scored 10 for the LadyCats with the latter grabbing eight rebounds.

Waldron 70 Bearcats 48

The Bulldogs’ Payton Brown scored just three seconds into the game and within the first three minutes the Waldron sharpshooter had 10 points and the Dogs led 11-4. Two Andrew Mattson free throws and a Jacob Herrera layup narrowed the lead to three and the Cats stayed within three or four until a 9-0 Waldron run made it 25-12. Austin Hill got a layup and Mason Goers took a charge to prevent further first-quarter damage. Mattson had two layups and Hill another to keep Booneville within range for a time but Brown had half the points in an 8-0 Bulldog runthat made it 36-20. The Cats rallied back within 11 after Evan Escobedo got a putback and Mattson hit a three for 38-27 but Waldron got the last four points of the half.

Waldron blew it open in the third quarter as Brown scored 14 in the quarter, including five of the first six baskets. Blake Jones and Herrera each hit threes in the quarter, but Waldron led 60-35 after three. Brown would add another basket for 64-37 and then his night was over with 40 points. London Lee scored seven points in the fourth quarter and Casey Mattson added a three-pointer. Herrera led Booneville with 13 points and Andrew Mattson added nine.

LadyCats 54 Mansfield 47

The host Lady Tigers scored the first seven points as Booneville looked out of sorts but a Lindsay Wallace layup got things started and then Brooke Turner dropped a three-pointer. This started an 18-2 run that lasted until late in the second quarter. Hayley Roberts scored six of those points and Joleigh Tate added seven, capped by a three-pointer from the wing for a 22-11 lead. MHS scored the last four points of the half.

They also got the first five of the second half as a Danielle Lillie three-pointer made it 22-20. After a Wallace putback and Baylee Moses’ six-footer, they drew within one at 26-25. Tate got the next three Booneville baskets and with a Moses free throw tossed in, it was 33-27. Mansfield fought back again and it was only a 35-33 LadyCat lead after three. Roberts scored two baskets but Mansfield countered with three free throws before Booneville finally put it away midway in the final quarter. Moses hit a long two and a three and Roberts dropped two free throws and took a Moses pass inside for a basket for 48-36. The Lady Tigers would then get no closer than the final score.

Tate finished with 15 points and seven rebounds to lead three LadyCats in double figures, as Roberts scored 14 and Moses 12. Moses and Wallace each dealt out five assists as 19 of the 22 LadyCat baskets had an assist to go with it. The win evened the LadyCats’ all-time record against Mansfield in the 5-on-5 era as each team has won 35 games.

Bearcats 57 Mansfield 45

Booneville was rolling early as they easily pierced the heart of the Mansfield defense for layups. Andrew Mattson and Jacob Herrera had two each and Mason Goers added another for a 10-2 lead. Blake Jones cashed in a three-point play and Zac Costa added a layup for 15-5, and it was 17-7 after one. Goers fired in a three-pointer to start the second quarter and Jones and Mattson quickly followed suit for a 27-11 Bearcat lead. After the Tigers scored the next five Jones again connected from long range and the Cats led 32-18 at the break.

Jones dropped two more bonus balls early in the third quarter and the Cats at that point enjoyed a 40-19 lead. A further 7-0 run, capped by Austin Hill’s three, gave BHS their biggest lead at 49-24 late in the third quarter before a MHS three-pointer narrowed the gap to 22. The Cats got a bit sloppy early in the fourth quarter and Mansfield cut the lead to 15, but Jacob Herrera hit a pair from the line and Mattson added a layup to re-establish the advantage, and they cruised from there.

Jones established a career high with 15 points and Mattson added 13, with Herrera scoring 10 while grabbing seven rebounds and making five assists. The Bearcats shot 71% in the first half and finished at 65% (22 for 34) including 7-for-16 from bonus land.