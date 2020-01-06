Cory Wilhelm

Sport: Basketball

High School: County Line

College: University of the Ozarks

Former County Line standout Cory Wilhelm scored 14 points and had a team-high six rebounds in the University of the Ozarks' 75-67 come-from-behind victory over Concordia (Texas). The Eagles (5-7 overall and 1-2 in the American Southwest Conference) travel to Longview Thursday to play LeTourneau.

Wilhelm finished 6-of-7 from the field in the team's victory. The Eagles closed out the game with a 15-5 scoring run.

Wilhelm, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is averaging 4.9 points per game while starting half of the team's 12 games. Wilhelm has averaged 8.2 points per game over his last five games.

Lani Snowden

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

Lani Snowden had a nice opening week of 2020 at Henderson State last week.

The former Van Buren standout scored 15 points in the team's 84-73 win over Oklahoma Baptist. Snowden added six on a pair of 3-pointers Saturday in the Reddies' 71-59 victory over Southern Nazarene.

After dropping back-to-back games in mid-December, HSU has won three in a row to improve to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the Great American Conference.

Snowden, who was 3-of-7 from deep in the win over Oklahoma Baptist, is 25-of-50 from the 3-point line this season (25-of-50).

Henderson State hits the road this week with a pair of games at Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Ariel Walker

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: Allen Community College

Ariel Walker opened 2020 with a 20-point effort in Allen Community College's 81-51 loss to Hutchinson Community College.

The Red Devils (6-9) have dropped four straight and slipped to 1-5 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College.

Allen hasn't won a game since November. The Red Devils face Northwest Kansas Technical College this week.

Walker leads the team with 15.1 points per game.

Jamilyn Kinney

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Belmont University

Jamilyn Kinney scored 13 points in each of Belmont University's wins over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois last week.

Kinney was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line in the team's 69-45 rout of EIU in Saturday's Ohio Valley Conference win. Kinney also went 3-for-6 from deep in last week's win over SIU-Edwardsville. Kinney also dished out a team-high four assists.

For the season, the former Van Buren star is third in scoring with eight points per game.

Belmont (7-6, 2-0) travels to Cape Giradeau Thursday to face Southeast Missouri.

Grace Dougan

Sport: Basketball

High School: Clarksville

College: University of the Ozarks

Grace Dougan had the hot hand in the University of the Ozarks' loss to Concordia (Texas) Saturday in Austin.

Dougan finished with 19 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep in the team's 59-55 loss to the Tornados. Since cracking the starting lineup Dec. 14, Dougan has been scorching hot, averaging 12.8 points per game over the last five games.

Dougan, who is averaging 8.0 points per game, will take her game to East Texas this week when the Eagles (5-7, 0-3) visit LeTourneau (Longview, Texas) and East Texas Baptist (Marshall, Texas).

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: East Central

Hannah Ladd opened the second half of the 2019-20 season with a pair double-figure efforts for the East Central Lady Tigers.

Unfortunately, such was the case in the first half of the season, ECU can't seem to get a break in tight games. Ladd finished with 10 points Saturday in the team's 71-69 loss to Arkansas Tech.

Thursday, the former Ozark standout had 16 points, including an 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line, in the team's 76-58 loss to Harding.

East Central (3-9, 1-5) returns home Thursday to play Southern Arkansas.

Free Throws ...

Former Northside standout Tevin Brown suffered a season-ending injury in his first season at Florida International. ... Kamryn McKinney (Sallisaw Central) finished with five points in the University of the Ozarks' 59-55 loss to Concordia (Texas) Saturday. McKinney went for 13 in Thursday's loss to Mary-Hardin-Baylor. ... Jordan West (Van Buren) scored nine points in Harding's 80-64 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma. ... Kieli Robinson (Paris) had one point in Union's 71-67 loss to Lee University, the Bulldogs' first loss since mid-November. ... Former Northside star Maegan Bandimere's short stay with the University of the Ozarks is over. Bandimere played one season at Crowder before transferring to Ozarks. She appeared in seven games with the Eagles before deciding to leave school after one semester, per the Ozarks athletic department.