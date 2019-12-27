A combination of the Christmas break and nerves before finally getting to play for its home crowd led to a shaky start for Northside.

However, the Grizzlies needed the latter portion of the first quarter to take off from there.

Northside reeled off 16 straight points from late in the first quarter to the opening two minutes of the second quarter to build a 15-point lead. The Grizzlies never looked back as they handled Pulaski Robinson, 63-39, in the opening round of the 2019 Coca-Cola Classic Thursday night at the Stubblefield Center.

"We started off sluggish; we had been out for three days (for Christmas). ... Then I think once we got to going, it really helped us," Northside coach Eric Burnett said.

The Grizzlies (7-4), who have now won five straight games, will face Little Rock Fair in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fair defeated Rogers Heritage in its opening-round game Thursday.

Early on in their first-round contest, the Grizzlies were a bit out of sorts as they trailed Robinson, 5-4.

But junior guard Jacob Joe provided a spark, as he hit a 3-pointer; then followed that up with a driving shot in the lane moments later, putting Northside in front to stay, 10-4.

Then, senior Maury Owens launched a 3 which banked off the glass late in the first quarter, as Northside built a 13-4 advantage.

"He did a real good job of coming off the bench and attacking the basket and hit some easy buckets," Burnett said of Owens. "It was also good to see Jacob knock down those shots (Thursday) because we want him to get more and more confidence and just like Noah (Gordon), we want to get them more confidence because everybody's sealing on Jaylin (Williams, the team's senior center) and not let him get the ball so much."

Joe had eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, which included making a pair of 3's. He praised the Grizzly fans afterward, as the team was finally able to play in Fort Smith after playing their first 10 games on the road.

"It felt good; they brought a lot of energy and I could tell, my friends really enjoy watching me play," Joe said. "They normally don't get to see me play and I just like the environment that we were in (Thursday); it really just feels pretty good.

"I knew I had to do something because we started off a little slow, so I just thought I could come in and do what I had to do because I know that we needed it (points) at the time."

The Grizzlies continued to extend their lead as the second quarter got under way. A basket from Owens and two Braylin McKinley foul shots made it 17-4.

Then, Williams got into the scoring column with a dunk, which capped the 16-0 run.

Northside later enjoyed a 20-point lead before halftime, 30-10, on a shot from Sundquist Church with more than a minute left in the half.

Williams ended up leading the Grizzlies in scoring with 11 points, nine of those coming after halftime. He also had five rebounds and two blocked shots.

"Me and Jaylin talked about it at halftime, it's all about winning; it doesn't matter if he scores one point and we win or if he scores 25 and we win, he was just trying to get everybody going because they were double-teaming him," Burnett said. "He was glad to see everybody else get to go and knock down shots."

Northside enjoyed a 37-23 edge on the boards, with McKinley and Gordon each grabbing six rebounds.

The Grizzlies held Robinson to seven made baskets in the first half, none of those 3-pointers. For the game, the Senators were 36 percent from the field (16-of-45), while Northside was 45 percent from the field (23-of-51).

In addition, the Grizzlies went 13-of-14 from the foul line. McKinley and senior Garrett Keller were each a perfect 4-of-4 on free throws.