Jalei Oglesby

Sport: Basketball

High School: Howe

College: Arkansas Tech

Former Howe standout Jalei Oglesby wasn't just having her way at Arkansas Tech, the freshman standout was dominating.

This week, however, coach Dave Wilbers announced that Oglesby is among three star players lost for the season with injuries.

Oglesby and senior Hannah Villines both intend to apply to the NCAA for a medical hardship waiver to recover a year of eligibility after knee injuries cut their season short.

"I feel terrible for Hannah and Jalei because they both worked extremely hard to prepare for this season and were playing at a very high level," Wilbers said in a release. "That same determination and work ethic will help them overcome this setback and return to the floor in 2020-21. Anytime you take two high level players like these two out of our lineup it will change our team."

Villines was the Great American Conference newcomer of the year and a second team All-GAC selection in 2018-19, when she led the Golden Suns in scoring (13.8 points per game) and helped Arkansas Tech make its fifth consecutive appearance in the GAC Tournament championship game.

Villines appeared in six games and averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest this season.

Oglesby was leading all NCAA Division II freshmen in scoring at the time of her injury. She reached double figures in scoring in each of the eight games she played during the 2019-20 season, finishing with a 19.4 points per game average.

Oglesby was selected Miss Basketball Oklahoma 2019 by Vype magazine after completing her prep career at Howe High School with 2,982 career points, third-most in the history of 5-on-5 high school girls' basketball in Oklahoma.

She led Howe to the 2019 Oklahoma Class 2A state championship.

Villines and Oglesby join Leighton Taylor (Cabot) as ATU players lost for 2019-20 due to injury.

Blakley Cobb

Sport: Basketball

High School: Booneville

College: UAM

Former Booneville standout Blakley Cobb saw action in two of the three games that the University of Arkansas-Monticello played in the D2 Power Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii this past week.

He collected a rebound in each of those games, against Hawaii Pacific and St. Martin’s, as UAM won all three games to take their record to 11-2 on the season.

Last season, Cobb helped lead Booneville to a school-record 29 victories. He became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points.

Ariel Walker

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: Allen Community College

Ariel Walker is halfway through her sophomore season at Allen Community College.

The former Ozark standout is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game for the Lady Red Devils.

The sophomore has clipped the 500-point plateau (528) while averaging 15.5 points per game in 34 career games.

Allen (6-8) opens up January's eight-game slate with a Jan. 4 tilt with Hutchinson Community College.

Lani Snowden

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

Lani Snowden of Van Buren scored eight points and matched a season-high four steals in last wee's 71-60 victory over Christian Brothers.

Snowden was 2-of-4 from the 3-point line and 3-of-6 from the field. Snowden is fourth in scoring (9.4 points per game).

She's also averaging 2.6 rebounds per game. She's shooting 49 percent (20-of-41) from the 3-point line.

The Reddies resume GAC play Jan. 2 against Oklahoma Baptist.

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: East Central

Hannah Ladd hit the Christmas break with a 15-point effort in East Central's 76-68 loss to Northwestern Okla. last week.

Ladd is averaging 9.0 points per game for the Lady Tigers (3-7, 1-3). In the team's loss to Northwestern, Ladd was 6-of-14 from the field (3-of-8) from the 3-point line, with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Ladd had season-high 19 points in the team's loss to Tarleton State back on Nov. 14.

East Central resumes GAC play Jan. 2 with a road trip to Harding.

Kieli Robinson

Sport: Basketball

High School: Paris

College: Union (Tenn.)

Kieli Robinson scored 10 points in last week's win over Auburn University-Montgomery.

The former Paris standout is averaging 4.9 points per game for the 11-2 Lady Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 16.8 minutes per game as well.

Robinsonis shooting 49 percent (21-of-43) from the floor, and 73 percent (22-of-30) from the free throw line.

Winners of eight in a row, Union picks up its Gulf South schedule Jan. 4 at Lee University.

Free Throws ...

Logan Bradley (Booneville) will redshirt this season at Southern Arkansas. ... Ashton Sangster (Van Buren) begins her final season of softball in just over 40 days when the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns open the 2020 season in Conroe, Texas against St. Mary's (San Antonio) at the Winter Invitational. The two teams played once before (Feb. 4, 2017). ... Grant Ennis (Greenwood) finished the 2019 football season with 62 points. He was 50-of-52 on PAT attempts and 6-of-8 on field goal attempts, with a season-long of 42. ... Connor Robles (Southside) had a big freshman season at Langston College. He booted six field goals and was 31-of-34 on PAT attempts. ... Tevin Brewer (Northside) is averaging 7.0 points per game in his first season at Florida International. He has played in 10 of the team's 11 games, but hasn't scored in three straight games. He had a six assists in a Dec. 4 win over Florida Gulf Coast. ... Tiya Douglas (Northside) is averaging 14.2 points per game for the nationally ranked Trinity Valley Community College.