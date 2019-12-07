EDMOND, Okla. — One of the tradition-rich football programs in eastern Oklahoma, there was still something missing from Poteau's resume.

On a windy afternoon at Wantland Stadium, the Pirates finally got something which had eluded them in the past, especially in recent seasons — a gold ball, symbolizing a state championship.

Poteau finished off its first-ever title run Friday, scoring a first-quarter touchdown and making that lead stand from there. The Pirates also fended off a late Weatherford rally to win the 4A title, beating the Eagles, 9-7.

"It was a team effort; we knew it was going to be hard coming in here and we knew it was going to be a struggle, but we all played together and we did great things out here (Friday)," senior Jayden Mankin, who had the Pirates' only TD, said. "It's something I'm proud of and will remember the rest of my life."

Friday's win also gave coach Greg Werner, who finished off his first season in his second stint with the Pirates, his first-ever title after taking two other programs to the state championship game before falling short on each occasion.

In 2013, he guided Poteau to the 4A title game but the Pirates were overwhelmed by Anadarko. Poteau also had undefeated regular seasons in 2015 and 2018, but lost in the 4A semifinals both seasons.

But this time, the Pirates finally got it done in the end as Poteau (13-1) won its last 13 ballgames after a season-opening loss to El Reno.

"I think our coaches did such a good job preparing our kids for this stage and how big it was going to be and everything, and our kids weren't overwhelmed by the whole scene," Werner said. "They just fought and did a great job."

Another reason for Poteau being able to finally claim gold was something the Pirates have relied on all season — a strong performance by the Pirates' defense.

Poteau kept the Eagles off the scoreboard until the final two minutes. The Pirates also held Weatherford to 86 total yards in the first half and 70 yards rushing for the game.

In the last three ballgames of their title run, the Pirates held their opponents to 17 total points. For the season, they gave up 109 points.

"We went in at halftime and made a few adjustments, but they're a formidable team and the defense has answered the call all year long. ... You just can't say enough about the whole defense and the way they just came together; not one standout, just everybody did their job and man, this is a long time waiting for Poteau," defensive coordinator Andy Perdue said.

Werner also wasn't surprised the defense was able to come up big when it counted one more time.

"I don't know if anybody would believe me, but the answer is I'm not surprised at all," Werner said. "Our defense is unbelievable; we have a bunch of unbelievable kids and coaches and our kids play so hard on every down. And on top of that, we have great depth on defense, and we've got a lot of kids that play on defense."

Poteau got a huge two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. The Pirates were able to march down to the Eagle 1 when the third quarter ended.

But an illegal shift penalty eventually stalled things, and sophomore Jorge Martinez came on to kick a 23-yard field goal, extending the lead to 9-0 with 11:18 left.

"We felt like we've got to get something out of this run, and so finally we made the play there and Jorge drove it through and what a great deal," Werner said.

On the next series, the Eagles (11-3) reached the Poteau 31 before facing a fourth down. But the Pirate defense chased quarterback Jaxon Ratterree before linebacker Dean Odom brought Ratterree down for a 12-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

Weatherford got the ball back with less than five minutes left and were able to put together a scoring drive, which ended with a 6-yard TD pass from Ratterree to Michael Mayfield with 1:46 left. Rayshon Blatnick tacked on the PAT to cut Poteau's lead to two, and necessitating an onside kick.

However, the kick barely traveled 5 yards, giving Poteau immediate possession of the ball.

The Pirates then sealed the win when senior tailback Mason Barcheers, despite battling a broken foot, made two solid runs to give them a first down inside the final minute.

"I've just got to give props to the offense because the first game we lost, we had to get one first down to win it and they didn't get it and (Friday) we got that sucker," Perdue said.

With Weatherford out of time outs, Poteau senior quarterback Easton Francis just needed to take a couple of kneel-downs in the victory formation, and at long last, a gold ball was Poteau's to keep.

"I felt like it was nerve-wracking at first for me; I was nervous and let my emotions get to me a little bit, and then once I settled down, I felt like we started clicking and I felt like we honestly did great," Francis said. "Our defense played phenomenal, they did great. ... I knew what our defense could do; they've done it every week."

Poteau got its first points on its second drive of the day, a 61-yard drive which covered eight plays.

Mankin converted a pair of running plays on third-and-long situations, the latter a 26-yard sprint on third-and-11 down to the Weatherford 8. One play after Barcheers rambled 6 yards to the 2, Barcheers took a direct snap and pitched it to Mankin, who swept around the left side to go in for the touchdown.

The PAT was missed, keeping Poteau in the lead at 6-0 with less than four minutes left in the opening quarter.

"In that drive, we were trying to figure out because they were moving 40 (Weatherford defensive end Ethan Downs, an Oklahoma commit) opposite of Mason to try to stop him, and so we were trying to figure out some ways that we could counter-act that," Werner said of giving Mankin the ball more on that TD drive.

Mankin ended up rushing for 92 yards on 14 carries. He also came up big defensively from his safety position, leading the team in tackles with eight.

Junior cornerback Jagger Dill added six tackles, including one for loss. He also broke up three passes and forced the game's only turnover, when Dill intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Sophomore Todd Mattox added 65 yards rushing on eight carries and Barcheers finished with 42 yards on 12 rushes. Francis completed 2-of-7 passes for 12 yards, both going to Cameron Duncan.

Ratterree ended up completing 12-of-20 passes for 136 yards.

With the win, Poteau also became the first football team from the River Valley side of Oklahoma to win the state title. The last time before Friday was in 1981, when Sallisaw won the second of back-to-back state championships.

"A great day, and I'm so proud of our kids and I'm looking forward to taking that gold ball back to Poteau, Oklahoma, and I'm going to tell you, Poteau deserves a state championship and they got one," Werner said.