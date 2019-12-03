One year after being drafted by the Washington Nationals, Koda Glover skyrocketed through the organization's system to make it to the big leagues.

He was poised to be the Nationals' closer of the future, and gave a glimpse to fans of what he could do upon making his debut in 2016.

But the pitcher had to deal with a litany of injury issues, which cost him a great deal of the 2017 and 2018 seasons and all of the 2019 season. In the end, Glover felt that those injuries took its toll.

On Monday, the Monroe native and former Heavener High School and Oklahoma State standout officially announced his retirement in a statement Glover released on both his Facebook and Twitter pages.

"I write to you all (Monday) with great despair, that I will be announcing my retirement from professional baseball," Glover wrote in the statement. "I have experienced a number of injuries the past three years and I believe it is time to step away from my playing career. I have loved this game from the moment I took my first steps and I will continue to love it for the rest of my life.

"This game has given me experiences that I will forever cherish and never forget. I say with extreme pride, that I was able to play for five years at the highest level in the world, at which only 0.4 percent of people have ever accomplished. I have been blessed to play along side, against, learn from and befriend some of baseball’s highest talents across the entire MLB."

Glover went on to mention he plans to stay involved in baseball by helping "young players pursue their goals and dreams through the game of baseball as a coach, instructor and mentor." He has two charitable foundations, notably KODA (Kids Overcoming Doubt and Adversity) Baseball, aimed at developing youth baseball players through camps and team activities.

In the 2015 MLB Draft, Glover — who also played American Legion baseball in Fort Smith for Kerwin's (now Fort Smith Sportsman) — was selected in the eighth round by the Nationals out of Oklahoma State, with the Nationals viewing him as perhaps the team's future closer.

A year later, he made his big-league debut with the Nationals and compiled a 2-0 record. Then the following season, 2017, he recorded eight saves.

But from 2017 to now, Glover has had to deal with shoulder, back and elbow issues. After returning to the mound in August 2018 after a stint on the disabled list, Glover made 21 appearances and went 1-3 with a save and a 3.31 earned-run average.

During the off-season prior to 2019, he changed his diet and cut down on his weight training, with Glover telling the Times Record, "I'm finally in excellent condition" prior to reporting to the Nationals' spring training site in Florida.

However, shortly after reporting for spring training, it was discovered that Glover was initially diagnosed with a torn flexor mass, but later turned out he actually had three tears in his UCL ligament.

"I had to be shut down for the rest of the year because if I would've continued to throw, it would've torn completely," Glover said in an interview with the Times Record in October.

Glover ended up missing the entire 2019 season, and as it turned out, he missed out on the Nationals going on to win their first-ever World Series title when they beat the Houston Astros in seven games. Though he didn't get to play this season, he will get a championship ring for being on the squad.

He finished his big-league career with three wins and nine saves in 63 appearances with an ERA of 4.55. In 55 1/3 innings, Glover struck out 42 batters.

Along with planning to stay involved in the game, Glover will also get to spend more time with his family. He and his wife Cheyenne have two children, a son named Bronx and a daughter named Brixxyn, who was born on the eve of the Nationals' World Series appearance.

"I want to thank the Washington Nationals, for giving me a home for the past five years and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents across this great country," Glover wrote on his social media posts Monday. "I want to thank my teammates for the great memories and lifelong friendships I have developed along the way. I want to thank all of my fans that supported me through all of the ups and downs over the years.

"Lastly, I want to thank my family for standing by me and making sacrifices along the way so that I could pursue my childhood dream. I appreciate everyone that believed in me, I’ll cherish the support and memories forever."