OZARK — There are pitfalls when it comes to working at home. "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" was the theme song made famous in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers."

For Brett Stone, coaching baseball and football in his hometown pales in comparison how difficult it could be growing up in the shadow of your dad's constant presence as school superintendent.

The late Scott Stone served the Ozark community for the better part of a quarter of a century before passing away in 2012.

"He got the job here the same year I was born, which was 1986, so growing up here is all I've really known," Stone said. "This is a small-town community where everybody knows everybody, which can be a good thing or a bad thing, and that's the same with your dad being a superintendent — that can be a good thing or a bad thing.

"It's always been home to me, and I can't really imagine being anywhere else."

Three months from now, as the brown grass begins to fade to green, and the trees beyond the outfield fence across town at Hillbilly Field take shape, Stone will take his perch in the dugout as Ozark's baseball coach.

For now, however, it's about converting third downs, playing fast in cold weather, and humming to the tune of "The Horse" — Ozark's unofficial theme song that plays throughout the course of Friday night football games.

Stone's slice of small-town Americana is as tasty as pumpkin pie.

Late Friday night, there are plates of half-eaten chicken stripes and bowls of cheesy new potatoes sitting on makeshift tables as Stone and his Ozark coaching compadres are breaking down film from the Hillbillies' 21-14 third-round playoff win over Pea Ridge.

It's 10:30 p.m. and rain is pelting the Ozark field house. There are no complaints.

Brett Stone is home.

"It's got it's pros and cons," Stone said. "It's good because this community means so much to me. It's hard for me to imagine going somewhere else and live and have the same passion for what I'm doing. It means a lot to pour as much as we do into football and baseball, and pour as much as we do into these kids and see the positives that come from it.

"It means more to me being my hometown than it would anywhere else."

A 2005 Ozark graduate, Stone played football for Mark Ford (2002) and Michael Johnson (2003-04). He knew early on he wanted to coach.

Jim Ford, who replaced Scott Stone as superintendent, gave him that opportunity.

"Mr. Ford was the superintendent after I got hired," Stone said. "As far as my dad, I never worked for him. (But) I know he could be pretty rough to work for sometimes."

Alma Airedales?



Almost.

Stone nearly became part of Alma's family. Back in 2010, he student taught for Jerry Valentine at Alma High School. He applied for a coaching position with the football team.

"I had a great time there," Stone said. "It was awesome. I interviewed for the same job that (Josh) Driscoll got at Alma."

Stone didn't get the Alma job, but was offered a pretty lucrative position at Hector.

"They offered me their DC (defensive coordinator) right out of college," he said. "About a week later, Ozark offered me a job. It was a little bit more money and it was home."

Stone signed on as an assistant junior high football coach and Matt Coleman's assistant baseball coach.

A decade later, he's standing next to head football coach Jeremie Burns on the last Friday's of November. There is a buzz in the air.

The Hillbillies are still playing football.

Next Man Up

It's been a magical season for the Hillbillies — but it's not because of a bunch of three-year starters.

It's actually quite the opposite.

Sophomore quarterback Ryker Martin stepped in following Harper Faulkenberry's season-ending injury three games ago. He's directed playoff wins over Warren and Pea Ridge as if he's started 35-plus career games, not two.

"To see the adversity these guys have gone through this year with injuries, and still overcome them, it's been a great ride," Stone said. "To coach these guys as ninth graders and then see them grow up and become good leaders and good football players, it's been special."

Three months ago, before camouflage-covered fans poured into Hillbilly Stadium on a wet and 43-degree night in November, Ozark's starting backfield was as scary as any team in the state.

Then, just like that, they were inserting defensive ends and linebackers to carry the freight.

"Against Booneville (Sept. 6), we had Harper, Daniel Woolsey, T-Bone (Tyler Sanders) and Kayne Satterfield in the backfield," Stone said. "Now, they're all gone."

Solid line

The injury bug may have throttled Burns' backfield, but it hasn't affected the real strength of the team — the defensive and offensive lines.

"We've had injuries, and really it's mainly been with just our skill kids, but the offensive and defensive lines have stayed pretty healthy." Stone said. "The line, they've had our backs all year. That's why I still feel pretty confident that we can continue to make a run this year."

Faulkenberry broke his tibia late in the team's 21-0 win over Malvern three weeks ago. The previous week, Sanders tore his meniscus.

"We've had kids step up all year," Stone said. "Eli Munnerlyn is my MVP. He's playing with a grade C joint separation in his shoulder — it's disgusting to look at, and he's in pain every week.

"But he's still playing."

Family tradition

Stone's mom, Marilyn, is a retired Ozark school teacher. Stone's twin brother, Seth, coached for awhile before getting into private business.

"Seth coached for awhile at Dover and Harrison," Stone said. "But he moved to Dallas and now lives in Bentonville."

Brett Stone, who became recently engaged to volleyball coach Kelsey Webb, is one of two former Hillbillies coaching on Burns' staff.

"When I got here in '98 his dad was the superintendent, so I've known him for a long time," Burns said. "It's same for coach (Hunter) Perrin, he relates to the kids good, too. It's good having two guys that have been through the program and can get the younger guys to mesh and talk the culture with them."