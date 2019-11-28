Practicing on Thanksgiving has become a rite of fall passage in Greenwood.

For the 14th time in 16 years under head coach Rick Jones, the Bulldogs will have their usual Thursday practice early morning on Thanksgiving.

“I had a buddy call me up and ask me what we call it when we practice on Thanksgiving and invite the whole community out, and I told him that’s a Bulldog Thanksgiving,” Jones said. “That’s a great way to spend Thanksgiving.”

The Bulldogs will play in their 19th semifinal game overall on Friday night when they travel to Searcy, the outright winner of the 6A-East. The winner will advance to the Class 6A championship game at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Dec. 7.

The final practice of the week will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and coffee and donuts will be served for the whole community.

“It’s awesome to be able to do that,” Jones said. “I’m proud of our kids for what they’ve accomplished so far, but we have work to do.”

Greenwood advanced to the semifinals with a 24-7 win over Siloam Springs in the second round on Friday.

Despite a cold and misty night, the game plan didn’t change for the offense and quarterback Jace Presley.

“It really didn’t,” offensive coordinator Chris Young said. “We had a little bit of mist and a little bit of water out there, but it didn’t change anything. Our quarterback played real well. We had four drops, and you can use the weather as an excuse but the bottom line is we dropped the ball. Jace was very efficient with his throws and made good decisions. We didn’t catch the ball very well, and we had a couple of busts in protection where we let a couple of defensive linemen go that put the quarterback in a bad situation. I thought the quarterback handled the weather better than the receivers did.”

The game was tied at 7-7 at the half, but Presley was 7-of-8 passing in the second half.

Running back Hunter Wilkinson ran 17 times in the second half for 153 yards. He finished with 222 yards on 27 carries.

“Hunter played great,” Young said. “We made the decision at halftime that we were going to come out and establish the run.”

The Bulldogs scored on its first three possessions of the second half while the defense held Siloam Springs scoreless over the final three quarters after a first-quarter touchdown drive of 80 yards.

“The second drive, they ran the ball us pretty good,” defensive coordinator Jason Gill said. “We did a little adjustment the next series, then we three-and-out them the next three times in the first half. It kind of carried over to the second half.”

Over the last three quarters, Greenwood allowed just 132 yards on 39 plays.

“We couldn’t allow them to keep the ball from our offense,” Gill said. “We did a great job of getting our kids in and out whenever we saw them putting their heavier kids in, and then sending their receivers in. We did a great job of our kids being locked in seeing who was going out so we could get the right personal out there.”

Colton Tuck and Jayden Martin ended drives by Siloam Springs with interceptions.

Eli Martin had 14 tackles, Garrett Newman had 12 and Jayden Martin was in on 10 tackles. Cole Erwin had seven with two for loss. Ty Cowan had eight tackles with one for loss.

Beau Asher may have the tackle of the night when he stopped a run for a loss of two yards on fourth down to end a 12-play drive at Greenwood’s 36 with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Greenwood led just 14-7 at the time, and Jackson Stewart kicked a 27-yard field goal after the Bulldogs took over after the turnover on downs.

“Beau plays multiple spots for us,” Gill said. “He made a big play on fourth down. He shot through there and made the play in the backfield.”

ALMA

Alma head coach Doug Loughridge has been so focused on the Airedales and their unlikely run over the last half of the season that he really hadn’t thought about the end of his coaching career.

“I really didn’t think about it all season,” Loughridge said. “It kind of shook me up when Hudson, my 11-year-old who is our ball boy, it really hit him hard after the game. It kind of hit me then. He was telling me that he wanted me to coach him. He was sad that it was my last game.”

Loughridge will take over as Alma’s athletic director as soon as a head coach is hired for the Airedales. Travis Biggs has been interim athletic director since the retirement of Dr. Mike McSpadden in May.

“I’ll never say I won’t ever coach again,” Loughridge said. “You can’t ever tell. This opportunity was in front of me, and I want to take it. I think this is part of my career that I want to go down. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about working with all of the coaches on our staff.”

Alma’s magical mystery tour after an 0-5 start finally came to an end on Friday night in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 24-17 to White Hall.

Alma led, 14-0, at the half but could have had more.

After holding White Hall on the opening possession of the game, the Airedales embarked on a 14-play drive that consumed the remainder of the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter with Alma at White Hall’s 5, White Hall intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Tied at 17-17, White Hall took over with 6:21 left and scored the decisive touchdown with 28 seconds left.

“When we walked off that field on Friday night, we left it all out there,” Loughridge said. “We got everything out of the kids. We’ve been in that situation plenty of times this year when we came out on top. I’m proud of the kids. I’m proud of the coaches.”

Loughridge wrapped up his coaching career with a 111-38 mark, and he was the eighth fastest head coach in Arkansas history to 100 wins. He spent the last seven years at Alma after leaving his alma mater, Charleston, after six years as the head coach.

“I’ve been really blessed to be in two football-strong communities with tradition-rich programs,” Loughridge said. “There are coaches that take on different programs. Every coach has a style. There are coaches that go into programs that are at the bottom and try to get them competitive and into the playoffs. Then there are coaches that go into programs that are kind of middle of road and try to get them over the hump. Then there are coaches that go into programs that have been at the top and try to keep them at the top. I’ve been at two places where losing games is not very well taken where conference championships are the norm and playoffs are supposed to happen. I’ve loved that stress of the job. I want that. I’ve been blessed where the towns have high expectations.”

HOOPS

Van Buren, Alma and Greenwood have all tipped off basketball season.

The Pointers dropped their opener on Monday at Farmington, 54-52, on a shot with 2.3 seconds left. Avery Salisbury scored 21 points for Van Buren.

The Pointers next host their own tournament on Dec. 6-7.

The Lady Pointers also lost to Farmington on Monday. Lexi Miller scored 15 points in a 62-42 loss.

They will next travel to Greene County Tech for a four-day tournament, beginning on Dec. 5.

The Bulldogs are off to a 1-2 start and next host Rogers Heritage on Dec. 3.

The Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in three starts and next play at Bentonville on Dec. 5.

The Airedales won their opener on Dec. 19, beating Providence Academy, 76-43.

They next play in the Alma Classic on Dec. 6-7 first against Batesville Southside and then Sheridan.

The Lady Airedales also opened with a win over Providence Academy, winning, 60-37 behind Lydia Mann’s 21 points and Zoie McGhee’s 17.

They, too, will play Batesville Southside and Sheridan in the two-day Airedale Classic on Dec. 6-7.