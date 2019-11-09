The city championship was all that remained for Northside and Southside on a cold November night.

No conference championship, no playoff seedings, not even a playoff berth was to be decided in the final game of the regular season on Friday night.

The Grizzlies did retain Fort Smith bragging rights with a 35-12 win for their fourth straight victory over the Mavericks at Southside’s Jim Rowland Stadium.

Northside increased its lead in the Battle of Rogers Avenue to 32-25-2 and notched the longest winning streak by the Grizzlies over Southside since winning seven straight from 1979 through 1985.

Both teams were eliminated from the Class 7A playoffs with last week’s losses. The last time both teams missed the post-season in the same season was 1980 when Northside was a member of the large-school conference, which played a round-robin schedule before it was absorbed into the current playoff format in 1983.

Northside and Southside will meet again in just nine months in week zero of the 2020 season as nonconference opponents with Southside moving to the 7A-West for the next two-year cycle of the Arkansas Activities Association’s reclassification.

The Fort Smith School District appealed the conference alignment, and a subsequent vote by member schools of Class 7A that would have moved both schools into the 7A-West failed by an 11-5 margin two weeks ago. That will leave Northside and Southside in different conferences for the first time since 1980.

Friday, Northside (3-7, 1-6 7A-Central) claimed its first 7A-Central win with a first-half flurry against its rivals.

The Grizzlies responded after two scoreless possessions to open the game with three straight scoring drives.

After a 5-yard punt by Southside, Northside had to go just 45 yards. Fullback Ty Massey bulled in from a yard out to cap an 8-play scoring drive with eight seconds left in the opening quarter. Slate Stanton booted the first of his five extra points for a 7-0 lead.

Northside’s defense stopped a fourth-down try by the Mavericks on their next series with a sack by Montay Parks.

Northside needed just five plays to go 58 yards with Drey Norwood scooting the final 17 yards around the left side with 8:00 left in the half for a 14-0 cushion.

Northside forced another punt, and four plays later Tyheen Prosise took a screen pass down the right sideline before cutting back and completing a 68-yard touchdown play with 6:29 left in the half to push the lead to 21-0.

Drey Norwood bumped Northside’s lead to 28-0 in the third quarter with a 56-yard scoring scamper just 1:49 into the new half.

Southside (1-9, 0-7) got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter after Dakota Wareham stopped a Northside drive with a fumble recovery.

Luke Wyatt fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Clark, who was wide open, with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Northside answered on its next drive with Matthew Hollenbeck throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to J.T. Thorne on fourth down with 5:43 left for a 35-6 lead.

Southside scored its final touchdown when Wyatt scrambled 31 yards with 1:27 left to set the final score.

The two teams combined for 256 yards of penalties, including 151 on Northside. At one point, Northside was flagged for three straight 15-yard penalties on one offensive play that resulted in second and 48.

Norwood ran for 106 yards and passed for 99 yards to lead Northside’s 402-yard attack. Hollenbeck threw for 128 yards. Prosise had seven catches for 128 yards.

Wyatt threw for 159 yards and ran for 80 for Southside, which had 290 yards of offense.