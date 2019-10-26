Rattlers keep rolling, win big in Coal Hill

With the Bearcats backed up to their 3-yard line in a 14-7 game after a 45-yard Braden Ross punt, Cam Brasher quieted the Charleston crowd with a 97-yard touchdown run.

Brasher carried 18 times on the night for 223 yards with the touchdown that gave the Bearcats (6-2, 5-0 Conference 3A-1) a two touchdown lead in the 21-7 win.

Quarterback Evan Schlinke, whose first win as a starting quarterback came against a Ricky May coached team in Waldron, who hHis 21st Friday night against May and Charleston (3-5, 3-2).

Schlinker ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers and he threw for another 58 yards. Schlinker ran 39 yards for a touchdown to cap the game’s first possession and he went 17 yards for a second score to make it 14-7 on the Bearcats’ initial second half possession.

The Bearcats amassed 464 yards of offense but got in their own way with 11 penalties for 76 yards and three turnovers.

Rattlers 38 JC Westside 12

Tatum Scott ran for a touchdown, returned an interception for another touchdown, and threw for a pair of two-point conversions as the Rattlers (6-1, 4-0 Conference 2A-4) opened a 38-0 lead early in the second half and coasted.

Kaedon Trejo also ran for a pair of touchdowns and Xeng Yang ran for a score as well in Coal Hill.

The Rebels drop to 1-8 and 0-4.