Perhaps the final minute of Northside's game last Friday was a microcosm of how the breaks have gone for the Grizzlies in 7A-Central play.

Trailing Conway 20-13 and the Grizzlies with the ball deep in their own territory and without any time outs, they found a way to tie it up on quarterback Drey Norwood's dazzling 82-yard touchdown keeper with 50 seconds left. Conway, though, drove down the field and had the ball at the Northside 1-yard line.

Then, the Grizzlies force a fumble after a Conway back gets the hand-off. The ball lands in the hands of at least a couple of Northside players before a Wampus Cat player pounces on the ball at the last instant. Conway then hit a field goal as time expired to pull out a 23-20 win, dropping the Grizzlies to 0-4 in conference play, with their last three losses coming by a combined 13 points.

"That's kind of the story of the season so far," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "We're right there and have opportunities and for whatever reason, it's not that we're not trying, it's not that we don't want to, it's not the effort, we just haven't been able to make the play when we've got to make it."

Falleur added that the Grizzlies left plenty of other opportunities on the table, especially in the first quarter. Northside had the ball twice deep inside Conway territory, but ended up settling for field goals, taking a 13-0 lead at one point before the Wampus Cats eventually rallied.

"Obviously Friday, that game was close the whole way through and had we not made some mistakes early like jumping offsides or (illegal) motion, we probably would have had more than 13 points. ... Even the way it played out; Dreyden makes that big run there at the end, makes it 20-20 with less than a minute and we've got to stop them and we don't do it.

"Then we get the big hit; Conley Bone hits the kid really hard and the ball pops out, there's two of us and one of them. ... But their one guy falls on it and they end up kicking the field goal to win the game. Right now, it's just tough."

Three weeks ago, Northside (2-5, 0-4) lost by seven points to Little Rock Central; then the following week, lost by three at Little Rock Catholic after holding a 21-7 halftime lead. Then last Friday's loss, after jumping out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead.

"We're any one of three plays in each of those last three games where if we make a play, or we do something different on one play, we're 5-2 and 3-1," Falleur said. "But we're not, and so it's a gut-check time; can we continue to push and work hard and play hard, knowing that at some point, the ball's going to bounce our way and if we can do that, then at any time, the bad feeling could be gone, but we haven't done it yet."

In the Conway game, Bone finished with 12 tackles, including two for loss. Safety Montay Parks added 11 stops along with an interception, his fifth pick of the season.

On the season, the leading tackler is linebacker Stetson Van Matre with 57 stops, followed by Bone and fellow linebacker J.J. Mills with 54 apiece. Bone also has five sacks on the season.

The Grizzlies seek to finally reverse their fortunes in 7A-Central play this Friday when they travel to face North Little Rock, which is coming off a loss to Catholic.

Southside

The Mavericks' season officially begins with an unofficial playoff game Friday against Little Rock Catholic.

Win, and you still have something to play for.

Southside (1-6) took it on the chin against Bryant while dropping to 0-4 in the 7A-Central last week. Meanwhile, Catholic threw a surprise party at North Little Rock.

For the exception of last week's loss, the Mavericks have been in three of their four conference games.

"It gets really frustrating knowing our defense puts us in a great position to win ballgames but we have fallen short by only two scores," Southside quarterback Parker Wehunt said. "(But) these final weeks determine if we can go to the playoffs, so our goal is to be able to all be on the same page and make drives out of turnovers or stops."

Wehunt has completed 51 percent of his passes (74-for-144) for 842 yards and nine touchdowns. He's been intercepted four times.

Converted receiver Jake Tyler leads the Mavericks with 342 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jay Washington has 394 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Dakota Wareham is closing in on 50 tackles for the season. Landen Chaffey holds steady as the team leader with 57.

Cross country

Northside's cross country team went to Hot Springs last weekend and competed in the Lake Hamilton Invitational.

The Grizzlies finished 29th in the team standings, with Braeden Hindley the top individual runner, finishing 26th with a time of 17:01.03.

As for the Lady Bears, they placed 17th. Felicity West came in 12th place with a time of 20:28.50, while Dirie Balderas was 46th, running in a time of 21:51.43.

Fort Smith will be the site of Monday's 6A-Central conference meet that will take place at Ben Geren Park starting at 11 a.m.

Times Record sportswriter Kevin Taylor contributed to this report.