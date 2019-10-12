North Little Rock was in a giving mood Friday night at Rowland Stadium.

But so were the Southside Mavericks.

North Little Rock's Rashad Muhammad scooped up a fumble and raced 50 yards for a touchdown to help seal a 28-14 victory.

The Mavericks weren't without their chances, though.

The Charging Wildcats put the ball on the ground three times. Southside had another drive stopped inside the Charging Wildcats' 10.

"I give Southside a lot of credit; they've really, really schemed us the last couple of years," North Little Rock coach Jamie Mitchell said.

Down just one score at the half, the Charging Wildcats' defensive touchdown turned out to be the difference.

"They've carried us," Mitchell said of the team's defense. "We've have been a struggle on offense from day one. We just haven't been consistent. The defensive score to me was the difference in the game — it goes from a one-score game to a two-score game."

"We gave them a defensive touchdown and you just can't do that in this league," Southside coach Jeff Williams said. "(But) I'm proud of our guys. They played extremely hard; they've done it all year long. We still have a lot of ball left. It's little bitty things that are costing us, but they are all correctable."

Southside quarterback Parker Wehunt helped the team cash in on the first of two NLR fumbles by throwing a quick 26-yad touchdown pass to Jay Washington for a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left to play in the first half.

Wehunt threw for 86 first-half yards, but was just 2-of-9 for 17 yards and an interception in the final half.

Junior Jackson Moraoski helped set up the Mavs' second score of the night by hauling in a pair of 18-yard receptions, including a fourth down reception on fourth-and-11 that gave the Mavericks a first and goal at the North Little Rock 2.

Three plays later, Conner Austin caught a quick slant to cut the Charging Wildcats' lead to 21-14.

NLR drove 74 yards for its first touchdown of the night. The Charging Wildcats converted three times on third-and-short, and took advantage of the Mavericks' encroachment on third-and-four for another first down.

Rice scored the first of his two first half touchdowns with a short 2-yard run at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter.

Southside drove to the NLR 41 on its next possession but Washington was stuffed on fourth-and-short.

But Mavericks' linebacker Landen Chaffey got the ball right back on the very next play by recovering a fumble at the Charging Wildcats' 49.

But the Mavericks went three-and-out, and Rice made them pay immediately by dashing 80 yards for a touchdown.

He finished with 173 yards rushing on 26 carries.

The Charging Wildcats extended the lead to 21-7 on Kareane Cotton's 1-yard plunge.