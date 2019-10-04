TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville at West Fork



GAME: Booneville (2-2, 1-0) vs West Fork (0-4, 0-1)



MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; West Fork Tigers

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Tiger Stadium in West Fork

SERIES: Booneville leads 10-1 (0.909)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 44 West Fork 14 on Sept. 28, 2018



LAST WEEK: Booneville 49 Paris 12; Mansfield 52 West Fork 13



STREAK: Booneville has won last 4



FIRST MEETING: Booneville 35 West Fork 7 on Nov. 22, 1985

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: The first two meetings in this series occurred in the playoffs of 1985 and 1988. Later a defensive coordinator here, Dale Mann was on the West Fork staff for the 1985 game. The other 10 have come as conference foes and although both schools will remain in 3A after this year, they will no longer be in the same league so the series is likely about to hit a hiatus. In 2018, one of the school record three safeties was recorded in the West Fork game. West Fork’s only win in this series came in 2008, 23-21. West Fork is one of the three schools in the 3A-1 who are Tigers.

LAST NIGHT: Booneville’s junior high pounded West Fork 36-8 behind another big night by Brooks Herrera. Herrera ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 34-yard pass from Peyton Tatum for a touchdown and returned an interception 99 yards for another touchdown. It was Herrera’s second straight four touchdown game. The Bearcat and Tiger seventh grade teams battled to an 8-8 tie.