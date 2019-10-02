The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs' mid to win another girls golf state championship ended early Tuesday as Lake Hamilton jumped out to a comfortable lead and coasted to a 33-stroke victory at the 5A state golf championship at Paragould Country Club.

Lakeside's Maggie Huett shot a blistering 64 to earn medalist honors.

The Lady Bulldogs' Ella Austin and Hallie Jones both shot 81 and earned all-state status.

Greenwood's Grace Woody shot an 87, and Olivia Walker carded a 99.

3A

The Booneville Ladycats' golf team placed fourth at the 3A conference meet Tuesday at DeGray Lake State Park.

Host Bismarck won the overall title. Baptist Prep was second and Smackover took third.

Shelby Posey led the Ladycats with a 95. Baylee Moses shot a 100, and Mackie Plymale and Leigh Swint shot 114 and 119.

1A

County Line finished seventh at the Class A state golf tournament at Fairfield Bay at Mountain Ranch.

Dominique Palucis shot a 117 to lead the Lady Indians. Kaitlyn Vest shot a 46, and Camino Rioboo-Lopze and Brittany Stengel shot 150 and 160, respectively, for County Line.

Magazine's Michal-Ann Dobson shot a 116.