FAYETTEVILLE — Because of injuries to those listed ahead of them, Razorback reserves D’Vone “Pluck” McClure and LaDarrius Bishop last Saturday on defense finished Arkansas’ 55-34 victory over Colorado State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Junior McClure, a Jacksonville High graduate and former minor league player in the Cleveland Indians organization, ran first-team weakside linebacker, and redshirt freshman cornerback Bishop of Ashdown operated first team during the team portion that media viewed in the first 25 minutes of Tuesday’s practice.

Sophomore starting weakside linebacker Bumper Pool (bruised clavicle) and his top backup, junior Hayden Henry (bruised shoulder on the jarring hit causing the fumble that Bishop recovered and returned for a late fourth-quarter 25-yard touchdown) did not practice Tuesday.

Pool watched the workout while Henry was not spotted during the practice’s first 25 minutes.

Sophomore letterman first-team cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown, like Bishop from Ashdown, was dressed out for Tuesday’s workout but held out of the team session with Bishop again manning the corner opposite third-year sophomore starter Jarques McClellion.

Senior defensive end Jamario Bell of Junction City, missing both games since injuring a knee during the Aug. 31 season-opening victory over Portland State, practiced Tuesday and is on course to play Saturday.

Bell returns just in time to to replace freshman backup defensive Zach Williams. Williams likely will miss Saturday’s game and the Sept. 28 SEC game against Texas A&M upon injuring his knee vs. Colorado State, Arkansas coach Chad Morris said Monday.

The 2-1 Razorbacks worked in full pads Tuesday prepping for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. SEC Network televised nonconference game against the 1-1 San Jose State Spartans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Junior college transfer Myron Cunningham, a starting guard in Arkansas’ first three games but recruited as a tackle and concentrating on that position, got to run first-team left tackle Tuesday.

Starting fifth-year senior left offensive tackle Colton Jackson of Conway has played the bulk of every game despite a lingering foot injury since August. So Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry are limiting Jackson’s practices to keep his foot healthier for game day.

Junior center Ty Clary of Fayetteville not only was Morris’ co-offensive player of the game with quarterback Nick Starkel against Colorado State, but he made this week’s college team of the week by Pro Football Focus grading him the highest of any collegiate center this last week.

“That’s nice,” Clary said after Tuesday’s practice. “Sometimes they don’t give you very much love. So when you do get it, it’s definitely nice. But really you try not to look at that.”

All love must seem good after Clary as an unheralded true freshman was thrust into a starting offensive line role and for Bret Bielema’s 2017 Razorbacks and again last year for Morris.

It seems he might have been better off redshirting one of those years when he took his lumps but the years paying his dues is paying off now, Clary said.

“Starting out as a freshman it definitely was tough but I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world,” Clary said. “Because it helps me right now. Just game experience and knowing what to expect for home and away games. I’ve been to a lot of these away games that we’re going to this year which is awesome. I can help out the guys that maybe haven’t traveled.”

Now it’s Stromberg, the true freshman from Tulsa’s Union High, about to start his third consecutive game at guard, first at left guard when injured Austin Capps missed the season’s second game, then both right and left guard last week with Capps coming off the bench, and now right guard with Capps at left and Myron Cunningham moved to tackle.

“Ricky has done really well,” Clary said. “Really well for a freshman. It’s hard, especially when you have to play both sides and you can’t just focus on your stance and say, ‘All right, this is my play. Because if you play both sides you have to think a little bit more. He’s done a great job. I’m really proud with what he’s done.”

Stromberg, actually recruited with the notion center would be his true position, has adjusted shuttling from right to left and back again.

“It was hard at first but when they started switching me more and more used to it,” Stromberg said Tuesday evening. “I kind of got used to reversing my calls and so and so. I kind of adjusted to it.”

He’s also adjusted his play by showing veteran defensive linemen he’s not a freshman easily intimidated.

“Colorado State, they were calling me freshman this and that,” Stromberg said. “Freshman, new guy, stuff like that. When I made a mistake and I jumped on fourth-and-1, everyone was like, ‘Freshman, freshman, freshman.”

What did they say when he and Clary blocked Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd’s clear for a 59-yard 7-7 game-tying touchdown?

“They didn’t say anything,” Stromberg replied.