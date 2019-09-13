FAYETTEVILLE — New Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman will open his era at the Razorbacks’ old basketball arena.

Barnhill Arena, its last official Razorbacks’ men’s game closing Nolan Richardson’s 1993 season before Bud Walton Arena housed Richardson’s 1993-94 national champions, will be the site for Musselman’s Razorbacks’ Red-White intrasquad game at 3 p.m. Oct. 5.

Admission, seating and parking will be free and first come, first served.

Barnhill Arena housed the the last Southwest Conference championship team of the Glen Rose era, the entire 11-year Eddie Sutton era that included five SWC championships, nine NCAA Tournaments, including one Final Four and one Elite Eight, and the 1985-86 to 1992-1993 portion of the 17-year Richardson era, which during the Barnhill seasons included four Southwest Conference championships and six NCAA Tournaments including a Final Four, Elite Eight and a Sweet Sixteen.

Holding his press conference Thursday at Barnhill, Musselman paid homage to the history of Arkansas' old arena, still used for women’s volleyball and women’s gymnastics, and the chance for veteran Razorbacks fans to revisit its history and the opportunity for young fans to experience it including the teams designated as Team Eddie vs. Team Nolan in jerseys of their eras.

“We couldn’t be more excited about having a throwback game and honoring our past and playing a game here in Barnhill,” Musselman said. “We think that it will be awesome for the fans. There is just so much tradition and history here. We wanted to have a fun night and hopefully everybody will enjoy it.”

Musselman said he discussed having the Red-White game in Barnhill with Richardson who still lives in Fayetteville.

“I wanted to make sure that he thought it was a good idea, and he certainly did,” Musselman said.

And even growing up in San Diego, Musselman, 54 and a lifelong basketball junky as the son of the late NBA and college coach Bill Musselman, said he was well aware of Eddie Sutton and his 1978 Final Four team with the fabled “Triplets” Sidney Moncrief, Ron Brewer and Marvin Delph.

Flying on the UA plane with Brewer and Delph to Moncrief’s National Basketball Hall of Fame induction in Springfield, Massachusetts, enhanced that appreciation of Arkansas history.

“Having the opportunity to fly to the Hall of Fame last week and sit with Ron Brewer Sr. and sit with Marvin and talk stories ...,” Musselman said. “A lot of the players in that era I’m so familiar with. I remember the cover of Sports illustrated (Moncrief dunking over Texas at Barnhill). There’s no question those three guys, somebody my age that loves basketball you’re going to know who those three guys are for sure.”

Eric Musselman recalled his dad tried to recruit Moncrief, of Little Rock, to the University of Minnesota.

“The problem was it snowed in Minnesota and it was like mid-September,” Musselman said. “So I think when Sidney saw the snow in mid-September at a football game, he decided Arkansas was probably a better place for him.”

Musselman said he’s excited as the Sept. 24 official opening practice date approaches. He said Arkansas’ recently released schedule’s nonconference portion, opening the season Nov. 5 against Rice at Bud Walton, and including visits to Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Indiana, will ready the Razorbacks for the SEC.

“There’s not many (SEC) programs that are playing three true (nonconference) road games,” Musselman said. “And we feel that some of the programs that are coming in here to play in Bud Walton are challenges as well.”

After the SEC season commences, the Razorbacks host TCU on Jan. 25, a Saturday during the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge weekend.

Musselman said it’s a nonconference schedule geared to ready the Razorbacks for a tough SEC slate and show the NCAA Tournament selection committee a respectable scheduling resume over padding victories vs. inferior teams.

“Our philosophy is not to pile up wins,” Musselman said. “I've been part of a staff where they just tried to figure out a way to get to 22 wins, and that program didn't make it to the tournament. Our philosophy is how do we become better as the season progresses. We want to challenge ourselves. There’s a lot of programs (on the schedule) we feel are going to win their league or have an opportunity to win their conference. So that becomes really, really important as you get towards March and Selection Sunday.”