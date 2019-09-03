ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright, who lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his previous start, threw seven scoreless innings on Monday as the Cardinals kept their hot streak going with a 3-1 win over the Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium.

While Wainwright was making quick work of the Giants, allowing only four hits and walking none, the Cardinals spotted him two runs in the first, with Kolten Wong's third triple in his past three games being the linchpin on that one, and then Paul DeJong drove in Paul Goldschmidt for another run in the third.

The Giants had only one runner get into scoring position against Wainwright. Mauricio Dubon doubled and went to third on a wild pitch in the fifth, before a hard hit grounder by Mike Yastrzemski was knocked down by Goldschmidt at first and he fired to Wainwright in time for the out. The Giants' other three hits off Wainwright were all two-out singles.

Wainwright was relieved by Giovanny Gallegos, who gave up a home run to Dubon in the eighth. Carlos Martinez came on with two outs in the eighth and a runner on first. He ended that inning and retired the side in order in the ninth for the save.

The Cardinals didn't waste any time scoring, with the first two hitters scoring. Dexter Fowler led off with a single to left and Wong then tripled into the right-field corner, his third triple in his past three games after also having one in Game 2 on Sunday and Game 2 on Saturday. Goldschmidt grounded out to short to score Wong.

The Cardinals ended the inning with runners on first and second after a walk by DeJong and a single by Yadier Molina. Tommy Edman flew out to left for the third out.

In the third, Goldschmidt doubled off the left-field wall with one out and DeJong, whose previous five at-bats had featured four strikeouts and a walk, singled up the middle to drive in Goldschmidt.

Fowler made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out of the sixth, outjumping centerfielder Harrison Bader to make the catch as the two made contact on the warning track.