TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

August 25 — Ben Geren Golf Course one person scramble.Sshotgun start 1 p.m. $50 per person, flighted based on number of teams. Call (479) 646-5301 to sign up.

Sept. 21 — Hannah House Charity Golf Tournament 4 person Scramble, 8:00 a.m. Ben Geren Golf Course $300 team, limited to 24 teams. Greg (479) 651-7627.

Sept. 2 — Clarksville Country Club, Labor Day 2 Person Ryder format tournament. 27 holes includes 4 Ball, Alternate Shot & Scramble 10 a.m. shotgun start, $100 per team entry, meal after play, cart not included. Call (479) 754-3026

River Valley Golf Association Tournaments: August 19 Winn Mountain Mountainburg.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

CHEER

Cheer signups are being held at the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club for grades 1-6. Deadline is August 23. Register at any Club site: Evans, Jeffrey, Stephens or Goldtrap. Visit www.fsbgc.org for more information.

FOOTBALL

Flag Football — Registration is underway at the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club. Grades 1-6 and 10-12. Deadline is August 23. Sign-up at any Club site: Evans, Jeffrey, Stephens or Goldtrap. Visit www.fsbgc.org for more information.

Tackle Football — signups are being held at Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club. Grades 1-6. Deadline is August 23. Register at any Club site: Evans, Jeffrey, Stephens or Goldtrap. Visit www.fsbgc.org for more information.

SOCCER

Soccer — Sign-ups for boys and girls in grades 1 thru 6 are underway at the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club. Deadline is August 23. Register at any Club site: Evans, Jeffrey, Stephens or Goldtrap. Visit www.fsbgc.org for more information.

