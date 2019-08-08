FAYETTEVILLE — Brothers Jalen and Kendall Catalon moved along spectacularly on both sides of the ball during Arkansas’ Wednesday practice.

It marked the Razorbacks’ fifth preseason practice and their first entirely in full pads.

True freshman safety Jalen Catalon of Mansfield, Texas, signed by Chad Morris despite missing his 2018 high school senior season sidelined by injury, intercepted a pass for a touchdown to go with the pick-six he returned in Monday’s practice while gleefully pursued by celebrating defensive coordinator John Chavis.

Older brother Kendall Catalon, a junior receiver who transferred from Southern University after catching 28 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 8 rushes for 69 yards and three touchdowns last year, caught a pass touchdown Wednesday.

“We threw a deep ball to Kendall Catalon and he scored on it” Arkansas senior receiver Deon Stewart said after practice. “KJ (Jefferson, the freshman quarterback) did.”

Stewart said he tallied a touchdown catch from transfer quarterback Nick Starkel. Receiver D’Vion Warren, on a bubble screen, and running back T.J. Hammonds also tallied touchdowns Wednesday.

During the closed portion after the media’s 20 minutes expired, Jalen Catalon and senior linebacker Scoota Harris were reported by players to have posted interceptions.

The defense was awarded the belt, Morris' daily post-practice award.

Sophomore Joe Foucha, closing spring drills and starting preseason as a first-team safety along with junior returning starter Kamren Curl, said first-team cornerbacks Jarques McClellion, a starter last year, and Montaric “Buster” Brown, a third-year sophomore from Ashdown, moved last spring from safety to corner, have come to the front for their part of the defense’s back end.

“Definitely the cornerbacks,” Foucha said. “They’re playing most aggressive.”

Since junior first-team nickel D’Vone “Pluck” McClure was moved to Will linebacker, Morris and Chavis have been publicly hesitant to declare January enrolled true freshman Greg Brooks as the starting nickel.

But there’s no “maybe” about Brooks, says Foucha, asked to give his two cents about the nickel.

“I wouldn’t say maybe because he has been ballin'," Foucha said. “He has been ballin’ since the day he got here and he’s doing even better. He is jumping routes. He can play the seven. He is definitely going to be a guy on the team that can do something this year.”

It’s customary post-practice to hear beleaguered Arkansas offensive linemen casting praise upon McTelvin “Sosa” Agim after trying to block the super senior defensive tackle and Hope High alum.

So it’s noteworthy when Agim praises an offensive lineman as the agile 6-3, 294-pounder Wednesday praised Shane Clenin, the 6-6, 302 third-year sophomore aiming to be a debut starter running first-team right guard.

Clenin doesn’t take a Sosa shout-out lightly.

“Obviously he’s a really good player,” Clenin said, noting offensive line coach Dustin Fry’s desire to work his guards against Agim. “Coach Fry always says it’s kind of like iron sharpening iron. He (Agim) gets the better of me sometimes and I get the better of him sometimes. It’s been good for us to bring the best out of each other.

Agim cited Clenin improving his technique.

“It’s something I’ve had to focus on,” Clenin said. “Sosa, he’s a big finesse guy. He has really good speed and skill for how big he is. So you really have to step up your technique levels or he’s going to capitalize on that.”

With redshirt freshman No. 2 offensive right tackle Noah Gatlin out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee in last Friday’s first practice in shorts, guards Clenin, redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel, true freshman Dylan Rathcke and junior college transfer backup left tackle Myron Cunningham have all done some right tackle cross training behind first-teamer Dalton Wagner.

Arkansas’ Thursday and Friday practices lead into Saturday’s “big scrimmage,” Morris said after his Tuesday media session.

The quarterback position, open between January enrolled graduate transfer Ben Hicks from SMU, Texas A&M graduate transfer Nick Starkel, returning redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, true freshman KJ Jefferson. Walk-on letterman holder Jack Lindsey likely will be under scrutiny, too.

Hicks was first-team after spring drills, but Morris has operated with a clean slate regarding the season-opening QB starter Aug. 31 against Portland State.