It's early August, and you know what that means?

Other than the excessive heat, of course.

Football teams throughout the area have either started or fixing to start the official preseason workouts. The first high school games will take place in less than three weeks.

So with that in mind, what will be considered the "must-see" games of the season? I have seven games picked out which I believe can live up to the hype.

Northside at Greenwood (Sept. 6): The Bulldogs were upended in their opener last season to a Northside squad that was playing its second game after kicking things off on Zero Week.

Northside's defense came up with five sacks and kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone following a first-quarter touchdown. Greenwood was able to regroup following that defeat and never lost again en route to repeating as 6A state champions.

Now the Bulldogs get to avenge that defeat as they welcome in Northside for Greenwood's season opener. As was the case last year, the Grizzlies will get some game action under their belts after starting the season at Rogers Heritage on Zero Week while the Bulldogs are breaking in a bevy of new faces, including quarterback.

Alma at Van Buren (Sept. 6): Coming off a winless 2017, the Pointers got 2018 started off on a high note with their first win against their Crawford County arch-rivals since 2010, generating nearly 500 yards of total offense and serving as a springboard to an eventual playoff appearance.

Now, Van Buren seeks to extend its streak after years of Airedale dominance. Alma, however, will counter with a revamped offense. In one of the biggest coaching moves of the off-season, the Airedales lured Charleston head coach Greg Kendrick to become their new offensive coordinator.

McAlester at Poteau (Sept. 13): Perhaps the most intriguing game on the Oklahoma side will actually be a non-district game. But there will be no shortage of storylines.

It marks the return to Costner Stadium of McAlester coach Forrest Mazey, who guided the Pirates from 2015-18. Poteau's coach now is Greg Werner, who Mazey replaced after Werner left to take over at Van Buren following the 2014 season.

Werner came back to Poteau twice, once with his Van Buren squad and last season with Hilldale, where he spent just one season before returning to take over the Pirates. Now Werner will be back on the home sideline while Mazey will be walking the visitor's sideline.

Charleston at Ozark (Sept. 20): In one of the wildest endings to any game one can ever see, the Tigers pulled off a last-play miracle, using a multitude of laterals to stun the Hillbillies a year ago. You can still see that play on YouTube.

No doubt the Hillbillies have been itching for the rematch, which takes place on their home field in the renewal of the "Franklin County Feud." A potential dark-horse pick to reach the 4A title game, Ozark can use a win as not only revenge but also get them going for its conference schedule.

It will also be the first season for new Charleston coach Ricky May, but he's no stranger to going up against Ozark, having played and coached at Booneville, one of the Hillbillies' other primary bitter rivals.

Booneville at Mansfield (Oct. 18): Speaking of the Bearcats ...

When these two teams faced off last season, both squads sported identical 6-0 records. It was billed as the match-up between the upstart Tigers and the tradition-rich Bearcats.

On that night, tradition prevailed as Booneville rolled to a decisive win.

The Tigers seek to return the favor as they welcome the Bearcats to Scott County in a couple of months. Although they will be under a new coach, the Tigers will bring back a ton of players for 2019.

While Booneville lost a ton of talent from a team which eventually won the 3A state title with a perfect record, well, there is that aforementioned tradition. The Bearcats are reloading for another title run.

Hector at Mountainburg (Nov. 8): The Dragons clinched a share of the 2A-4 conference championship a year ago.

They could have won it outright with a win at Hector in the regular-season finale, but Hector had other ideas in beating Mountainburg to force a share of the conference title between the two schools.

The 2A-4 title this season could potentially be decided between both teams again. And if Mountainburg gets a chance to win it outright, the Dragons would love nothing better than to do it in front of their home fans in Week 10.

Northside at Southside (Nov. 8): While the "Battle of Rogers Avenue" remains one of the greatest rivalries in the area, this year's edition will bring on some very sentimental meaning.

At the moment, Northside and Southside are still scheduled to go its separate ways starting in 2020, with the Grizzlies staying in the 7A-Central and the Mavericks returning to the 7A-West. The game will continue to be played, but it won't be the regular season finale for at least the next two seasons.

Unless something changes between now and then, of course.

No doubt then that this year's game will take on extra significance. And maybe there might be something else at stake, whether its a high playoff seed or a opening-round home playoff game for the winner.