School starts next Tuesday in Booneville but the sports calendar starts today with the girls golf team traveling to Waldron for its season opening match.

It’s a girls only match because there are no boys playing golf this season, coach Jake Fennell said last week.

The girls team consists of Baylee Moses, Shelby Posey, and Mackie Plymale, who all posted low rounds multiple times in matches last year, along with Joleigh Tate and Leigh Swint.

The ladies first of four home matches will be on Aug. 15.

Booneville will also serve as host of the district tournament practice and tournament to close out the regular season.