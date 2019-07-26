Calling Ryan Daggs the greatest Fort Smith Sportsman American Legion baseball player of all time is completely unfair — for him or the standouts before him.

Too many teams, too many dominant players.

But Daggs will forever have a distinction no one to date has — four years of service time.

This is the 91st summer of Sportsman baseball.

"I came in my sophomore year of high school, then I was really the young guy," Daggs said. "Coming full circle, and now me being one of those guys, it's nice to have a relationship with TP (coach Trey Priuer). It's been nice to be here for four years."

"Coach (Chris) Jensen, over at Enid, after Ryan won the MVP at the Bartlesville Tournament, he texted me and said, 'Isn't Ryan 25 years old now?' He's been around, and Enid gets to see one of the best (legion) players they've ever seen because he's hurt them," Prieur said. "But a lot of these other teams, they don't see him much. We moved him up to the (No. 2) hole these last few games, and he's not your everyday No. 2 hole hitter, especially because of his power."

Daggs took advantage.

The powerful third baseman, who leads the 25-4 Sportsman back to Conway today to face Texarkana at the AAA American Legion state tournament, has a monstrous 1.398 OPS, a .454 batting average, and he leads a talented roster with seven home runs and 38 RBIs.

"It's a lot like high school," Daggs said. "In high school, you're here with the coach for four years, in not more, if you come out and put work in on your own. I've gotten to know him through the years. Listening to him, and how he goes about the players, he makes it a point to get to know everybody. He's a real team guy."

Daggs has learned to lead by example.

"I like to lead by example for the most part," he said. "If somebody needs talking to, then I'm going to tell them.

"(But) I'm not going to be loud about it; I'm just going to tell them how to get it done."

"He does a good job of leading his team, and we've needed him to," Prieur said. "It was kind of a weird year this year; we only had one returning (stater). He's a four-year player who has flourished in our program."

Hurt most of his senior season at Greenwood (2018), Daggs hit 12 home runs his freshman season at College of the Ozarks.

"Going to college, it was just nice to be one of the older guys," Daggs said. "Being in college, I was always the younger guy. Coming here, I had to lead a lot. We have a lot of younger guys, so I had to be a leader for them because I'm the only returner.

"It's kind of nice being the guy."

"He leads by example; he leads by example on the field," Prieur said. "He leads by his work ethic, and the kids just love him."