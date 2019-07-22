The Fort Smith Sportsman followed up Friday's 8-1 win over Searcy with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings over Cabot on Saturday in the American Legion AAA state tournament.

Breck Burris scored twice while driving in two on two hits, including a game-tying two-run double to send the game into extra innings. Dakota Peters had a walkoff single to win it for the Spotsman in the 10th. Landrey Wilkerson had two hits, one RBI and scored one run for the Sportsman while walking four times. Colton Sagely was 2-for-5 with a run scored, and Clay Cross had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the winners.

Ryan Daggs was the winning pitcher for the Sportsman. He gave up no runs on one hit over 4-plus innings, striking out nine and walking one. Starter Carson Cheek went four innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out six.

The AAA state tournament continues Friday through next Monday at UCA Bear Stadium in Conway.