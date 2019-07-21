The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that Hendrix men's basketball guard Preston Smith was named Wednesday to the 2018-19 NABC Honors Court.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria.

The qualifications are as follows:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2018-19 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

Smith, a senior native of McKinney, Texas, and a four-year letterman for Hendrix coach Thad McCracken, finished the 2018-19 season averaging 11.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 37.6% from the floor and 32.0% from beyond-the-arc and also finished second all-time in school history in 3-pointers made.

Smith also was named All-SAA honorable mention following his senior season.

Smith, who is the only recipient from the Southern Athletic Association, joins other student-athletes from schools such as Kansas State, Florida State, Gonzaga, Harvard, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State and more with a recipient from the 2018-19 NABC Honors Court.

This also marks the second year that Smith has received this award and Hendrix has had one player earn this award in seven consecutive years.

Kathcart signs with CBC volleyball

Central Baptist College volleyball coach Stephanie Irwin has announced the seventh signee to her 2019 recruiting class.

Shelby Kathcart will join the Mustangs in the fall.

Kathcart played at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.

As a senior, she was the top blocker on her team and was voted most improved player after helping her team to both a conference and district championship while being on the honor roll.

Burroughs joins Mustang softball

CBC softball coach Jordon Jones has announced the addition of a 10th player to her 2020 recruiting class.

Allie Burroughs will join the Mustangs this fall to add more depth to the softball squad.

A native of Hazen, Burroughs spent her freshman season with UCA in 2018.

She didn't play for UCA but posted some very impressive numbers at Hazen High School, including 962 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA in 102 starts and 535 innings pitched.

She was also a four-time all-conference and all-state selection and was on the all-state tournament team in 2017 and was a three-time all-Arkansas Prep team selection.