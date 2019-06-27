By now, I'm sure you've heard of the proposal by the Tampa Bay Rays to share their home schedule with the city of Montreal.

The Rays are seeking to play part of their home games in their regular venue, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and then play the remainder of their home games in Montreal, which has been without baseball since 2004.

Part of the reason has been that, despite fielding some solid ballclubs over the past 10 years or so, the Rays have had trouble attracting fans. And usually what fans they do draw will be rooting for the opposition, especially when the Yankees and Red Sox come calling.

Then there's the stadium itself. Tropicana Field (which I have yet to visit in my quest to see all 30 MLB ballparks, by the way) has been considered the worst venue in baseball. It's devoid of any charm and playing under a permanent dome has all the makings of playing inside a virtual echo chamber.

Realistically speaking, I don't think this idea has much of a chance.

I can't see the players buying into the idea of playing home games in two different cities, not to mention two different countries. The Players Association may also have a say on that matter. And if you thought attendance was already bad, it may drive even the fewest diehard Rays fans to possibly stop coming to more games.

Some think it's part of a leverage ploy by the Rays owners to finally get a new stadium, which has been in the plans for a number of years. But my gut feeling is that this will pave the way for the Rays to move to Montreal.....permanently.

Bring back the Expos.

Then it got me to thinking about something else. There has also been talk of MLB expansion, which I think is a good thing.

The way I see it, bring two more teams into the fold, one in the American League and the other in the National League, which would make it an even 32 teams. It's the same number of teams that are in the National Football League.

Among the rumored list of MLB expansion cities include Portland, Nashville and Charlotte. Oklahoma City is also in the mix, but it might be better off by luring an existing team, a la what the city did with basketball.

I think it's time for the other team in Florida, the Miami Marlins, to head out. The team, despite two improbable World Series championships, hasn't been stellar over the years, they have been done in by front office mismanagement and they have also had to deal with attendance issues despite the presence of a still relatively new ballpark.

So bring the Marlins to Oklahoma City. Add more seats to Bricktown Ballpark, and the numerous nearby entertainment destinations would make it even more attractive to land baseball there.

Then my other idea to really radicalize MLB: Just like the NFL, have two 16-team leagues and four four-team conferences. Then have the four division winners and two wild cards in each league move on to the postseason.

If I had to pick two expansion teams to fill things out, I would go with Portland getting an American League franchise and Nashville to the National League.

My idea for the divisions, then, provided the Rays move to Montreal and the Marlins move to OKC.

AL East: Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays and Expos. Having the two Canadian teams in the same division would make for a compelling rivalry.

AL North: White Sox, Indians, Tigers and Twins. Pretty much makes a lot of sense on that front, as those four teams already are divisional rivals.

AL South: Rangers, Astros, Royals and Orioles. I know Baltimore's an unusual fit to go along with three teams fairly close to one another. But the Orioles are the odd-man out in the East, and Baltimore is sort of considered a southern city in some circles.

AL West: Mariners, Athletics, Angels and new Portland team. An instant rivalry would be developed with a pair of Pacific Northwest teams in Seattle and Portland, and of course you have an existing rivalry with the two California clubs.

NL East: Mets, Phillies, Nationals and Pirates. Would have two Pennsylvania teams in the same division, and all four are within reasonable driving distance from one another.

NL North: Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers and Reds. All four are existing divisional rivals. Plus, you can't break up the Cubs-Cards rivalry.

NL South: Braves, Oklahoma City team, Nashville team, Rockies. Another instant rivalry with the two Deep South teams in Atlanta and Nashville. Colorado is the odd-team out in the West, but pair the Rockies up with Oklahoma City and that would be another potentially good rivalry match-up.

NL West: Dodgers, Giants, Padres and Diamondbacks. Three California teams and the other from Arizona. For obvious geographic reasons.

Still in the speculation phase for sure. A far-fetched idea? No doubt.

But let's see how the first domino falls with what the Rays want to do, and perhaps then everything else will follow.