Despite coming off of one of the more successful sports years in school history, the Booneville High School coaching ranks have undergone an upheaval.

Last Tuesday Booneville Athletic Director Josh Walker’s recommended changes with included Arron Kimes moving from the assistant/pitching coach role for the baseball Bearcats to the head coaching job.

Kimes replaces Darby Ulmer, who won well over 100 games with the school. Ulmer, whose son Brandon will be playing for Arkansas State University next season, requested a change, according to Walker.

With Kimes, who is the football team’s defensive coordinator, relinquishing the head coaching role of the seventh grade team, Jacob Hattabaugh, a line coach with the senior high, takes over the top job of that squad.

Hattabaugh gives up the senior girls track role, which Ulmer, the defensive coordinator with the junior high football team, will take over next spring.

With Kimes moving to the top job with the baseball team, Jake Fennell will change diamonds, shifting from being a softball assistant to the same role with the baseball team.

Ronnie Denton will be the head coach of not only the senior high but also the junior high boys basketball teams due to the departure of Eric McKnight. He is also the softball head coach.

Replacing McKnight is Cody Harrel, who will assist with basketball and football.

Harrel’s hire was also approved by the board Thursday night. Harrel was a student assistant at BHS last year.

Harrel is the second addition of the offseason. McKenzie Morris was added when Tim Goers moved into the girls basketball coaching job.

Morris will coach seventh grade and junior high girls basketball, replacing Fennell there, and she will also assist Janice West with junior and senior high volleyball.

With Morris coaching both sports, Walker said, there should be a gap bridged between volleyball and basketball.

Another new addition, though as a business teacher primarily, will be Katelyn Holub, who will also be in charge of the tennis squad. Goers coached tennis last year.