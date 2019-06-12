Booneville coaches learned several weeks ago their teams would remain members of Class 3A. Last week they learned it is moving east for football.

The Bearcats will face Atkins, Baptist Prep, Danville, Mayflower, Paris, Perryville and Two Rivers as conference foes as a member of the 3A-4 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Booneville last faced Atkins in a playoff game in 1998, winning 44-13. The Bearcats are 12-7 all time against the Red Devils.

The last meeting with Baptist Prep was in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs, a game Booneville won 49-0 to move to 3-0 all time against the Eagles.

Danville and Booneville last played in 2015 with Danville winning 64-53. The all time series is led by Booneville, 28-12.

The all time series with Two Rivers is 1-1 after a 40-34 win by the Gators in 2015. Meeting in 1932, Booneville was 1-0 against Ola before the school became part of the current Two Rivers.

Booneville has never faced Mayflower or Perryville.

The Bearcats beat Paris last year and are 46-36-6 against the Eagles.

The move came about after the 3A-1 lost Lamar as a member because the Warriors are Class 4A in football, but Hackett, Lavaca and Lincoln all moved into 3A. The 3A-1 will consist of the three newcomers along with Cedarville, Charleston, Greenland, Mansfield and West Fork.

In other sports the Bearcats will be in the 3A-1, a league which will also include Cedarville, Charleston, Cosatot River, Hackett, Paris and Waldron.

Magazine’s football conference also underwent a major revision as the 2A-4 will now include Bigelow, Conway Christian, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Mountainburg, Quitman and Yellville-Summit along with the Rattlers.

Magazine has Bigelow on its schedule for the second straight year in August and has previously faced all the schools in their conference for 2020 and 2021 with the exception of Yellville-Summit and Conway Christian.

Magazine’s league is one of the three conferences with eight schools, although one includes Brinkley, who is reportedly transitioning into 8-man football. The remaining three have six schools.

The Rattlers other sports conference will also be the 2A-4 but will include Acorn, Fort Smith Future School, Johnson County Westside, Lavaca, Mansfield and Mountainburg.