UAFS senior pitcher Javon Rigsby has been named First Team ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-South Central Region for his performance during the recently completed baseball season.

Rigsby, who is from Texarkana, Texas, led the Lions pitching staff in ERA (2.04), complete games (10), shutouts (three), innings (92 2/3) and strikeouts (77) and tied for the staff lead in in wins (five). He led the conference in complete games, was second in the conference in ERA and innings pitched, was fifth in strikeouts and was 10th in wins.

He set the school record for complete games in a season (10) and leads NCAA Division II in complete games.

Rigsby also was named Second Tem NCBWA All-South Central Region, Second Team D2CCA All-South Central Region and First Team All-Heartland Conference and was named the Heartland Conference All-Defensive Team.

He is one of eight players from Heartland Conference teams represented on the First or Second Team.