POTEAU — There are a few subtle modifications to the locker room and coaches' office at Poteau's Costner Stadium.

Not to mention the fact that the Pirates play their home games on turf now instead of grass.

But aside from those cosmetic changes, it still feels the same for Greg Werner as it did when he took over as Poteau's coach the first time around.

Werner, who led the Pirates from 2012-14, is back for his second stint with the Pirates and while a few things may look different to him now, the Pirates' winning ways of late have remained standard.

"Every day is a little different for me," Werner said this week as the Pirates wrapped up spring practice. "Some days it's like, 'Man, I feel like I've never left,' and some days, it feels like I've been gone 20 years.

"It's a little bit of a surreal feeling, but it's a great feeling to be back and I'm excited about it and excited for the kids, so it's been good."

Werner left Poteau after the 2014 season to take over at Van Buren. He spent three seasons there before spending last season back in Oklahoma, coaching at Poteau's 4A-4 district rival Hilldale.

Although Werner said it's normally hard to go back to a place where someone previously used to coach, he felt the time was right to return to Poteau when the job opened up several months ago.

"I'm really glad to be here; I'm glad I live here now, I've been driving (from the Muskogee area) every day, so I'm glad I'm here," Werner said.

"There's been some upgrades, but it's basically the same place. Everything kind of looks the same; the stadium looks the same other than turf, so a lot of that hasn't changed a whole lot, just the faces of the kids. But Poteau is Poteau, a great place to coach football and really happy to be here."

Werner also has some of the same assistant coaches back who were there for his first go-round.

And then there's three more assistants who played for Werner when he was at Poteau. Trevor Shankle, who returned to his alma mater last season, as well as newcomers Jay Werner and Jarrett Lowrimore, both of whom coached with Greg Werner at Hilldale last season.

During his first stay at Poteau, Greg Werner led the Pirates to the 4A state title game in 2013. Poteau then went to two 4A semifinals under his replacement, Forrest Mazey, including in 2018 before Mazey left to take over as McAlester's coach.

The Pirates also lost a talented senior class from that semifinal squad, but Werner said the cupboard is far from being bare.

"If you're a great program, you're going to graduate great players every year and that's the part of being a great program, graduating great players and then the next group comes up and they're ready to play and that's hopefully what we've done," Werner said.

"We have a lot of kids back that played last year; a lot of kids that had a huge role in last year's success and now we've got some young kids who are going to step up but that's part of being in this program."

One returning player that Werner is very familiar with is senior tailback Easton Francis, who rushed for 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Against Werner's Hilldale squad, Francis tallied 182 yards on 27 carries and scored twice as the Pirates held on for a 30-24 win to cap a perfect regular season.

"I know Easton and I tried to stop Easton last year and didn't do a very good job of it, but he's a special back and he's proven himself," Werner said. "I think in 4A, he'll be one of the best returning backs in the state."

Francis may not be the only feature back for the Pirates. Werner also has senior Mason Barcheers, the younger brother of former Poteau tailback Roger Barcheers, who played for Werner on the 2013 state runner-up squad.

The younger Barcheers, who played quarterback at Panama last season, is expected to get more than his share of carries at tailback.

"Mason, I watched his film and he's special and I know a little bit about his older brother, but I know Mason and he's his own person and I think he's got a chance to be special," Werner said.

There will also be some go-to receivers, including juniors Jagger Dill and Colton Williamson, as well as senior Dauntay Warren.

Quarterback is a different story as the Pirates will be seeking a new signal-caller. Candidates include senior Kagan Stockton, a returning starter at linebacker, sophomore Cole Hensley along with Barcheers.

Werner is also having to replace three starters on the offensive line.

On defense, though Poteau lost superb end Gunnar Thompson to graduation, the Pirates return several difference-makers.

Those include junior linebacker Jake Patterson, who had 78 tackles and eight sacks his sophomore season, and senior tackle Vakameialo Tuifua, who had 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Dill and senior Christian Duncan, who combined to intercept 11 passes, are back to bolster the secondary.

Because of rain and the Pirate baseball team's run to the 4A state tournament which ended last week, spring practice was very limited.

"Actually, we got started (on May 16) and we ended up with only six days of spring football," Werner said. "But you couldn't get more out of six days than we got out of six days because we got a lot out of it."

The Pirates will continue workouts this summer in preparation for their season opener Aug. 30 at El Reno before traveling to Durant the following week. Poteau's home opener is on Sept. 13 against former coach Mazey and his new team, McAlester.