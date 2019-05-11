Gabe Fennell pitched a gem Friday afternoon and the Bearcats hung on to beat DeWitt 5-3 in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals in DeWitt.

With Fennell (2-2) having thrown 96 pitches, the Bearcats took a 5-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh then saw DeWitt battle back to within 5-3, with the tying run at the plate, before Jacob Herrera was able to finally close out the Dragons.

The Bearcats (19-9) move on to the semifinals to face Central Arkansas Christian, who beat Genoa Central 5-2 Friday, Lincoln 5-4 in the opening round, and who won the Class 3A Region 2 tournament in Booneville last weekend. DeWitt ends the year at 20-8.

The game with CAC is now set for 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Ethan Dobbs accounted for three RBI, two coming on a double that gave the Bearcats a 5-0 lead. Dobbs had driven in the first run of the game and Carson Ray had plated one for a 2-0 lead. Herrera had a hit to make it 3-0 in front of Dobbs’s double.

Herrera, Dobbs and Cam Brasher all had two hits for the Bearcats.