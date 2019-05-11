Logan Brothers was at a crossroads. He wasn't in danger or anything. Not in the literal sense.

But his basketball career, once spinning in neutral, got a reprieve of sorts when he decided he wasn't going down without a fight.

This week, the kid who went from watching near the end of the bench as a junior capped his senior year by signing a letter of intent to play college basketball at Central Baptist College in Conway.

It's a long way from Paulie Pavilion to Conway, Arkansas, the town with three colleges and more roundabouts per capita than any city its size in the state.

But he's still playing basketball.

Brothers earned a starting nod this past season, helping the Pointers to a 6-20 overall record.

And, while finishing 14 games under .500 may not sound like much, Brothers found the experience to be life-changing.

"I learned how to persevere," Brothers said. "It didn't matter if you weren't winning, or you were going through tough times, you just have to persevere. You have to make the best of it; you have to have a passion for it."

Brothers' former high school coach, Austin Trembley, was thrilled to see the 6-foot-3 Brothers sign with CBC.

"Logan loves it, and that's the No. 1 thing you have to have — you have to have a passion for the game, especially at the college level," Trembley said. "There's a lot of sacrifices you're expected to make. In some ways, it's like a job.

"But if you truly love it, it's not a job."

Brothers came on strong during his final season of high school. And like a lot of players, past and present, he was hoping to get an opportunity to extend his game.

"I've been praying about this opportunity," Brothers said. "I didn't know if I would get a chance. My sophomore and junior year, I played junior varsity. But this year I got a lot stronger. More opportunities opened up on our team, too.

"I got a little action, and I did good out there, I guess."

Very good, indeed.

"I think Logan's a gym rat," Trembley said. "He's thankful the for the opportunity. He loves the game, he's thankful for the opportunity, so I see Logan having no problem sacrificing himself to get better."