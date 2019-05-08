Paired with Elkins at 3 p.m. Thursday

When Booneville took the field Friday, 10 days had passed since Brandon Ulmer’s last plate appearances, in which he went 4-for-5 with three home runs and four intentional walks in a double header sweep at Perryville.

The time off did not effect Ulmer’s swing.

He was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, driving in four, in a Class 3A Region 2, 7-3 opening round win over Mayflower, the two seed from Conference 3A-5.

The win, the only one by a Confernce 3A-4 team, earned a Class 3A state tournament appearance for the Bearcats, the two seed from the 3A-4, which starts Thursday at Harrison.

On Saturday the Bearcats lost two close games to fall to 17-9 on the season and into the four seed from Region 2.

Booneville will face the top seed from Region 1 at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Bearcats 7 Mayflower 3

The Bearcats were leading 4-3 when Randon Ray drew a four pitch walk from Joel Gaffney leading off the sixth.

Wes Sutton came on and got Jacob Herrera to pop out then retired Ethan Dobbs on a sacrifice bunt that moved Ray to second.

Gabe Fennell reached on an error that allowed Ray to score and Ulmer followed with his sixth home run, just inside the right field foul pole, to make it 7-3.

Michael Hesson (4-4) got Jordan Cullum to ground out to start the bottom of the sixth but Sutton followed with a single.

Cobb came on and struck out Jordan Robinsons and, after a walk to Zak Fuggat, struck out Dalton Muse, who had hit a home run earlier in the game.

In the seventh Cobb pitched around a two walk to nail it down with a fly ball by Cullum.

Ulmer doubled in the first inning against Gaffney and Gaffney hit Cobb with a pitch but managed to get out of trouble.

Hesson allowed two singles, walked a man and had an error committed behind him but managed to get out of the frame with a caught stealing a ground out and a strike out with the bases loaded.

Cam Brasher had his first of two hits in the second inning and after Randon Ray walked, Herrera put down a bunt to move the runners over and the ball was thrown away allowing a run to score.

With two down Ulmer doubled home two to make it 3-0.

In the fourth Brasher doubled home Hesson, who had walked, for a 4-0 lead.

Mayflower was gifted an extra out in the third and took advantage when Drake Wilkerson singled home a run to make it 4-1.

It remained 4-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Muse led off with a home run. Logan Funderburg made it back-to-back round trippers and it was 4-3.

Hesson retired the next three hitters he faced before being lifted in the sixth.

Baptist Prep 5 Bearcats 3

Baptist Prep pounded Fountain Lake, the top seed from the 3A-4 in its opener, but had to hold on against the Bearcats in the semifinals Saturday.

The Eagles led 5-1 going to the bottom of the sixth when Michael Hesson doubled home a run to cut it to 5-2.

In the seventh the first two hitters were retired before Gabe Fennell was hit by a pitch to keep the Bearcats alive.

Fennell would steal second while Brandon Ulmer was at the plate and Ulmer drove him in with a single to make it 5-3.

Carson Ray and Blakley Cobb drew walks to load the bases for Hesson, making a bid for his third hit of the day, drove a ball to deep right field that was hauled in for the final out of the game.

Ulmer and Carson Ray both had two hits along with Hesson.

Harmony Grove 7 Bearcats 6

The Bearcats built a 3-0 lead but a five run second for the Cardinals would be too much to overcome.

A bases loaded single by Cam Brasher gave the Bearcats a 2-0 first inning lead and a Brandon Ulmer single drove in a run in the second for a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals got back in it after the first man was retired in the bottom of the second.

An error, a single, and three straight walks made it 3-2 before a double by White gave Harmony Grove the lead. A sacrifice fly made it 5-3.

Gabe Fennell singled home a run run in the Bearcat fourth but a double play ended the inning with the Bearcats down 5-4.

Single runs in the fifth and sixth extended Harmony Grove’s lead to 7-4 before the Bearcats made their second late push of the day.

Brasher drove in a run with one down and, with two away, Ethan Dobbs singled one home to make it 7-6, but Fennell grounded out to end the game.

Brasher, Dobbs and Carson Ray all had multiple hit games.