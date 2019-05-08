South Plains College guard Romola Dominguez has signed a national letter of intent to join the Central Arkansas women's basketball program, coach Sandra Rushing announced Monday.

Dominguez played one season for a South Plains team that went 30-5, spent three weeks at No.1 in the NJCAA Division I poll, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the national tournament before losing by two to eventual national champion Gulf Coast State.

In her freshman campaign, Dominguez averaged 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 13.9 minutes per game, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, a team-best 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.

She scored in double figures five times, twice grabbed nine rebounds in a game, and had five games with at least five assists.

"I'm so excited to have Ro join our program," Rushing said. "She is a competitor with great energy and knowledge of the game. I really love her passion and drive to be the best. She is willing to embrace any challenge she faces – there's no challenge too tough for her.

“Her leadership skill will be a great asset for our team, and I really like how she creates her own shot and has the ability to knock down the 3 ball. She comes from a great program at South Plains, and she knows what it takes to compete at a high level."

In her senior season at Bear Creek High School, Dominguez averaged 17 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals per game en route to all-state honorable mention accolades at Colorado's highest classification. She broke 17 school records and graduated as Bear Creek's all-time leader in points, assists, steals, field goals and free throws.

With the addition of Dominguez, the Sugar Bears' class now sits at eight members, who will join six returning letterwinners from the 2018-19 season.

2018-19 Sugar Bear Signing Class Romola Dominguez; 5-foot-7; Guard; Denver, Colorado/South Plains College Brionna Budgetts; 5’7”; Guard; Kansas City, Missouri/Lincoln Prep Academy Terri Crawford; 6’0”; Forward; Birmingham, Alabama/Ramsay HS Asia Madison; 6’2"; Forward; Hazlehurst (Mississippi) HS Jalisa Outlaw; 5’7"; Guard; Starkville (Mississippi) HS Ayanna Trigg; 5’11"; Forward; Tampa, Florida/Shelton State Briana Trigg; 5’10"; Guard/Forward; Tampa, Florida/Shelton State Savanna Walker; 5’8"; Guard; Savannah, Georgia/East Georgia State