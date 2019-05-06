NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana — University of Central Arkansas freshman Gracie Hyde capped off an outstanding first season at UCA with her second gold medal in as many days to lead the UCA women to an eighth-place finish Sunday at the 2019 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Walter P. Ledet Track Complex.

Hyde took gold in the 5,000 meters, winning in a time of 17:50.89, beating a pair of Stephen F. Austin runners.

Hyde also was first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday to finish with 20 of UCA's 40 total points.

Junior sprinter Ajah Criner picked up a combined 12 points with bronze medal finishes in both the 100 meters (11.95) and the 200 meters (23.89) on Sunday.

Senior Victoria Campfield finished just off the medal stand in fourth in

the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1:01:11, good for five points.

Sophomore Charlotte Blair finished eighth (4:46.37) and junior Erin Woodward ninth (4:50.11) in the 1,500 meters.

Senior Hannah Noble was ninth in the high jump (5-5).

For the UCA men, who tied for 11th place with 29 points, senior Markus Schweikert finished sixth in the 5,000 meters in 15:06.52 after winning the 10,000 meters Friday.

He was followed by freshman Thomas Cain in eighth in 15:20.

Sophomore Logan Hall finished sixth in the high jump (6-6), while junior Ryan Yarde was seventh in the 800 meters (1:54.67) and freshman Hunter Henderson was eighth in the 1,500 meters (3:58.82).