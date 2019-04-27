The Mansfield Lady Tigers will be playing for a district championship.

Mansfield won for the third consecutive day at the 3A-West district tournament at Greenland, the latest defeating the top seed from the South division, Charleston, by a 13-5 score on Friday.

Mansfield (15-13), winners of five straight, will face Elkins for the district title at 2 p.m. Saturday. Charleston takes on Waldron at noon Saturday in the third-place game.

In Friday's win, Mansfield scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-4 lead and added five runs over the final two innings.

Kylie Eveld went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Rylea Weaver was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Maggie Strunk and Abby Morgan had two hits apiece, with Morgan hitting a triple and driving in three runs.

Caroline Nicodemus went all seven innings as the winning pitcher. She struck out four batters.

For Charleston, Sierra Montgomery was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Charleston got two hits apiece as well from Sidney Tate, Rylee Ross and Kimberly Byrd.

Elkins defeated Waldron in the other semifinal, 6-1. The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Mackinzie Callahan's RBI double but Elkins scored two in its half of the inning.

Hackett 16, Hector 1

The Lady Hornets built a 12-1 lead in the second inning and needed four innings to win Friday's 2A-4 district semifinal on their home field.

Hackett (20-5) will play Lavaca at noon Saturday for the district title.

Kayla Richardson went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. She also pitched all four innings for the win, giving up no earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Madeline Freeman was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Autum Neal was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Shayla Foster went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Lavaca 7, Danville 2

The Lady Arrows scored three runs in the first two innings and built a 7-0 lead in the top of the sixth in Friday's 2A-4 district semifinal at Hackett.

Lavaca (16-6) got a 3-for-5 performance from Brianna Winchester, who doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Beth Ann May and Morgan Taylor each went 2-for-4, and Jessie Flanagan doubled and drove in a pair of runs.

May pitched all seven innings to get the win, allowing one earned run on five hits. She registered 10 strikeouts.

N. Little Rock 9, Northside 6

The Lady Bears led 4-2 in the top of the third, but North Little Rock scored five in its half of the third and added two more in the fourth for a 9-4 lead in Friday's 6A-Central game.

Cailin Massey and Chloe Ray each went 3-for-4 for Northside (9-12, 4-8), with Ray driving in four runs and Massey scoring three times. Danessa Teague was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jenna Wilson 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Bears.