Robert Bavon and Bryce Stine drove in three runs apiece Friday to power Catholic to an 11-5 win over Southside in 6A-Central play.

The Mavericks dropped to 2-10 in conference play.

Braiden Partin walked five and allowed one earned run in four innings while throwing 96 pitches.

Matthew Moore, Bennett Weindel and Colton McBride had two hits apiece for the Mavericks (7-18).

Catholic's John Satterfield was 4-for-4. The Rockets' Matthew Gephardt gave up 11 hits and five earned runs while going the distance.

He threw just 84 pitches.

Lavaca 2, Danville 1

How do you respond when striking out 17 times?

By winning the game.

Lavaca's Kaw-Liga Brewer singled home Jimmy Hall with the winning run in the ninth inning Friday to give the Golden Arrows a 2-1 win over Danville at the District 2A-4 Tournament.

Colby Clunn picked up the win in relief. Lavaca (11-4) plays Hector in the district finals.

Jayger Wagner led the Golden Arrows with two hits.

Pottsville 2, Clarksville 1

The Clarksville Panthers dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Pottsville on Friday at the 4A-4 district tournament.

Kaleb Tramel and Konnor Carpenter had first inning RBIs for the winners.

Alex Snow drove in the Panthers' run.

Clarksville's Cole Clark pitched well in defeat, striking out three and allowing just four hits.