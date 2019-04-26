The Ozark Hillbillies ran away with the Conference 4A-4 track meet.

Payton Durning led the way with a first place finish (42.65) in the 300 hurdles. Keystan Durning was second in the high jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The Hillbillies dominated the pole vault event. Britton Gate won it with a leap of 11-0. Payton Durning was second, Ryker Martin fourth, and Keystan Durnning seventh.

Ozark amassed 15 points in the 110 hurdles. Payton and Keystan Durning finished third and fourth, respectively, while Britton Gate was fifth.

Payton Durning also placed third in the triple jump. The Hillbillies' Ethan Foster was second in the long jump and second in the 100 meters.

Ozark's Damien and Drake Cameron led the team to a second place finish in the 4X800 relay. The squad also included Caleb Wilson and A.J. Post.

Post was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.

The Clarksville Panthers finished fourth overall. Miles Kimbrell won the shot put with a throw of 45-10. He was second in the triple jump.

Clarksville 4X00 relay team, consisting of Cole Chrisman, Broderick Robinson, Xavier Holland and Nicholas Buckner, won the event with a time of 45.47.

The Panthers' Chris Villareal was second in the 800.

Paced by Kali Richards and Madison Mainer, the Lady Hillbillies were fourth overall with 98 points.

Mainer won the discus with a throw of 72-10½. Richards took first in the 800 (2:33.19) and was second in the 1,600.

CiAnna Roberts was second in the 200 meters and fifth in the 100, respectively. Savannah Sisson was second in the 100 and fifth in the 300 hurdles, respectively. She and Roberts and Darian Lessley and Kailee West were second in the 4x100 relay.

Railey Durning placed second in the shot put.

Clarksville's Naomi Clokey (4-9) and Myli Brown placed first and second, respectively, in the girls pole vault, helping the Panthers to a third place finish.

The Panthers' Chloe Weathers won the mile (5:42.81). Paige Harp was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

Weathers, Hannah Melton, Parker Banning and Autumn Miller helped Clarksville to a second place finish in the 4x800 relay.

Subiaco Academy's Jacob Bristol placed third in the 800 meters. Teammate Max Linares finished fourth in the 1,600 meters.