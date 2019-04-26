The Greyhounds travelled to Tuckerman on Tuesday, April 22nd for the first game of the District Tournament. The Hounds came up short against the Bald Knob Bulldogs, 6-5.

The Bulldogs scored two at the first at bat, but the Hounds evened things up in the bottom of the first inning. Julius Clark drove in one when he doubled. The first inning ended with the score 2-2. The Hounds captured the lead in the second inning on a ground out RBI by Craig Falwell. Bald Knob took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. The Hounds attempted a rally in the seventh, but fell short on a third out pick off by the Bulldogs to end the game 6-5.

Lucky Loftis started the game for Greyhounds. He allowed six hits and four runs over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Chris Reynolds threw four innings in relief, allowing five hits, two runs, and six strikeouts.