The Greyhounds travelled to Searcy on Tuesday, April 16th to take on the Harding Wildcats for the last conference game of the season. Both teams were strong on the mound with Cash Forrester pitching for the Hounds. Harding proved just a little stronger at the plate according to Gamechanger, claiming a victory over the Hounds. Forrester lasted six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one. One bright spot for Greyhounds was a single by Chris Reynolds in the first inning and led the Greyhounds with two hits in three at bats.

The Hounds end conference play ranked fifth in conference behind Tuckerman (7-1 with only loss to Newport), Palestine-Wheatley (6-2), Harding Academy (6-2), and Cave City (5-2). To date, the Hounds are 4-4 in conference play and 14-7 overall. Tonight is Senior Night for the Hounds as they host Mountain at View tonight for Senior Night at 4:30 pm at George Kell Park.