The Booneville Bearcats do not play a conference game today, but they could have their ticket punched for the Class 3A Region 2 tournament they will be hosting May 2-4.

While the Bearcats are facing Charleston here today, Lamar visits Fountain Lake and a loss by Lamar would clinch a spot in the tournament for the Bearcats before the close out their regular season with a double header at Perryville Tuesday.

A win by Fountain Lake also clinches a spot for the Cobras, who are 9-2 in Conference 3A-4 play. Atkins has already clinched a spot in the field at 11-2 in 3A-4 play with only a game with Jessieville remaining.

A loss by the Warriors today would not eliminate them as they enter the week with the same 7-5 Conference 3A-4 mark as Perryville.

A win by Lamar puts the Bearcats in a position to claim the two seed with a sweep of Perryville because they own a tiebreaker over Fountain Lake.

The Lady Bearcats also face Perryville Tuesday but have been eliminated from contention for a regional spot.

Magazine’s senior high track teams are at Danville today for the District 2A-4 meet. On Thursday of this week Booneville’s senior high track teams will be in Jessieville for the District 3A-4 meet.