Recently, I wrote a column about what got University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball coach Russ Pennell into coaching and keeps him there.

I wrote how if I had more coaches like him, I would have likely stayed playing sports and may have continued to compete at the high school levels.

I wrote about how I didn’t have coaches like that once I got older.

One of those coaches that I would have like to have looking back on my “playing career” is Conway baseball coach Noel Boucher.

I have written about my love for baseball so much that I’m sure many are tired of reading about it, but if there was one sport I wish I continued to play, it would be baseball.

And, being a graduate of Conway High School, I would have gotten that opportunity had I not been burned out on playing sports for a period of time.

Looking back, I wish I would have continued to play baseball because I feel like I could have gotten a lot from Boucher.

I may not have made it past the high school level, but I will never know and I never really have to worry about that.

I do wish I knew as much about baseball and some intricacies about the game that I do now because I’m sure it would have helped me a lot when I was playing.

But, Boucher spoke at Kiwanis Club on Wednesday and he spoke about his day, what he does in the classroom and how he ended up at Conway.

Out of high school, Boucher got a scholarship to play baseball at Arizona State but was essentially blocked by two future major leaguers at the school and depending on how you view him, one of the all-time greats in Bobby Horner and Barry Bonds.

Because he wasn’t getting playing time and was behind those two guys, who eventually made it to the major leagues, Boucher transferred to Conway to play at UCA.

After his playing career, he soon became the Conway High School baseball coach and started the program at Conway in 1984, and he has been at Conway for 37 years.

Boucher said he gets up at 5 a.m. and gets to school at 6 a.m. before starting his bus route around Beaverfork Lake at 6:30.

He’s back at school at 7:45 and teaches five classes before getting his one-hour preparation period for classes around 1:30 p.m.

From there, he acts as the groundskeeper at the baseball field at Conway High, and then gets his team together for practice or games.

In the classroom, he teaches a class that helps students get ready for the next level of education.

In fact, the class is called college and career readiness.

In that class, Boucher helps students figure out what they want to do in the next stage of life after college.

He said he and the students work to figure out what kind of jobs they can do and where they can get an education to help get those jobs.

He helps students figure out what colleges offer the classes for said jobs and how to get scholarships.

“My whole goals is that we don’t have a bunch of seniors that don’t go to grade 13,” he said. “We spend the first nine weeks looking at skills for the job world and what gifts each student has. The second nine weeks, we look at colleges of what they want to do and what they can afford. It’s a rewarding thing to teach these guys and help them get to the next level.”

It’s great that Boucher does this because it is a helpful tool and something that probably all high school seniors should do.

That class does a lot for students and sometimes, that class can help get a lot of college paid for just by looking for scholarships within the class.

I know this because I sat in his classroom in the fall of 2009 as a senior getting ready to close out my high school academic career and get ready to begin my college career a year from then.

I remember some of my peers that were in that class and the relationship Boucher had with us.

While I was the quiet kid in the back of class, I learned a lot and tried to apply what I learned.

I entered college at UCA not knowing what I wanted to do for my career.

I had ideas but UCA was the best option for me at the time.

And, looking back, I wouldn’t change much from my time at UCA.

It got me to this career and being able to watch and write about one of my bigger passions in life for my job.

I didn’t know this was what I wanted to do for my career as a high school senior and I’m not sure that Boucher remembers having me in class, but I am thankful for what I learned from him in that time and I wish I could have learned more about the game of baseball from him on the diamond.

I say I wish I had a coach like Boucher or even played for Boucher because he talks about exactly what I needed when I played sports.

A coach that cares about his athletes and wants them to grow.

“The most rewarding this is not the championships and the rings, but I think you do a really good job if your team is 15-15 at the end of the year and you’ve coached them up and they’ve learned a lot of things and have become better people.

“That’s one of the reasons why I didn’t get into college coaching. I had opportunities to coach at the college ranks, but that wasn’t my gift. I really enjoy what I am doing now. People that I’ve had in class come to the ball field to say hi and tell me they are married and have kids and that is it for me. That is great for me.”

Boucher said he is retiring in 14 months, but until then, his students and baseball team still have plenty to learn from him.