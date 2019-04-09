Monday was a rough day on the diamond for south Logan County teams.

The Booneville Lady Bearcats lost to Lamar 8-7 in nine innings on a wild pitch and the Magazine Rattlers and Lady Rattlers both lost home games to Westside Johnson County.

Lamar 8 Lady Bearcats 7

Brooklyn Zarlingo and Brooke Turner drove in two runs apiece with both doing so in the top of the sixth, giving the Lady Bearcats a 7-5 lead at the time.

Lamar sent the game into extra innings on a single by Macie Pelts. Ginny Nordin had three hits for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Bearcats are now 8-5 overall and 4-3 in Conference 3A-4 play.

Westside 14 Rattlers 2

The Rattlers actually outhit the Rebels 7-6 but Magazine committed five errors, hit four batters and walked 10 more in a 14-2, six inning loss.

Dan Witt and Josh Brackett both had two hit games for Magazine (0-6), with the later driving in a run that tied the game at 1-1 in the first. Brady Watson accounted for the second Rattler run with a fifth inning double.

Witt scored both of Magazine’s runs. Peyton Chrisman scored five times for Westside and Tanner Bryant had two hits and three RBI.

Westside 15 Lady Rattlers 9

The Lady Rattlers led 4-3 after one inning and 8-6 after three. The game was tied going to the fifth when Westide took control with a four run inning.

The Lady Rattlers (0-7) got one run back in the bottom of the inning but Westside added to their lead in the sixth and seventh.