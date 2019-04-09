By all accounts, UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz hit a home run late last week when he offered highly respected Jim Boone the UAFS men's coaching position.

Tuesday, Boone was named the team's new head coach following a tumultuous four months following former coach Justin Bailey's DUI arrest, suspension and ultimate resignation from the program.

Boone was offered the job last Thursday, and following a background check, was officially introduced as the school's third head coach in 10 months Tuesday morning.

"Not long after the coaching search began, coach Boone became an intriguing candidate," Janz says in a news release. "He has built championship programs at many NCAA Division II institutions and has always done it with integrity. I believe Coach Boone is a perfect fit with me and the rest of our athletic department."

Boone finished his seventh and final season at Delta State with a 128-85 record, capped by the program's seventh Gulf South Conference championship.

His trademark "packline" defense is often the talk of other coaches. Now, he's bringing it to Fort Smith.

"Everything excites me about the university from the gorgeous campus, the direction of the athletics program under the leadership of Curtis Janz and his staff, the outstanding tradition of UAFS basketball and the entire Fort Smith community," Boone says in the release. "The day I toured Fort Smith and walked through campus, I knew immediately it was a very special place and a tremendous opportunity for our family.

"We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the university, in the community and in building on previous relationships and creating new ones with the high school basketball coaches of the state and surrounding areas."

Boone's 558 career victories ranks him 14th among active Division II coaches. He's in the Top 40 among Division II All-Time winningest coaches, too.

Boone brings 33 years of collegiate head coaching experience to UAFS, including stops at the NCAA Division I and II levels.

Boone inherits a UAFS team that featured only one senior on its 12-player roster. The Lions finished 10-19 overall and 4-12 in the Heartland Conference and earned their eighth-consecutive berth in the Heartland Conference Tournament, losing to eventual tournament runner-up Dallas Baptist in the first round.



"Our vision is to build a championship quality program, a program that will compete for conference, regional, and national prominence," he said."We do not have a specific time-table or short-range goals, but I can tell you that we will hit the ground running to create a championship culture that will produce a program that has the foundation to last, a program that will be built with great integrity"

Boone has a 466-251 record at as DII coach, which includes taking four Division II schools to the NCAA Tournament. His 94 victories in Delta State's first five seasons were the most ever for the Statesmen.

A native of Winfield, West Virginia, Boone will also bring his son, Jimmy, to UAFS as an associate head coach.

Boone played college ball at West Virginia State College. A four-year letterman, Boone earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1981 and his master's in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky in 1982.

Boone began his coaching career at WVSC (1982-85), then jumped to DI in 1986 as an assistant coach at Charleston Southern University, where the Buccaneers won the Big South Conference Championship.

Boone sought his first head coaching job at California University of Pennsylvania, compiling a 228-71 record over 10 seasons.

Boone has also coached at Robert Morris University; Eastern Michigan; Tusculum College; and Delta State.

Boone is married to the former Stephanie VanVranken. They have two sons, Jimmy and Joey.